Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Savarkar' Remarks, Calls Him Childish

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'My name is not Rahul Savarkar' comment and said that it was a part of his personality to make 'childish statements' and then not apologise for them. At the 'Bharat Bachao' rally in Delhi led by Congress bigwigs, the former party chief said that he was Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar - alluding to Savarkar's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail.

"It is a part of his personality to make childish statements and then refuse to apologise," Trivedi said while speaking to ANI.

He said Gandhi had made certain claims on the Rafale issue and apologised for it later. "Rahul is also facing a court case for his comments on RSS," he added. Reacting to Gandhi's statement, Savarkar's grandson Ranjit has said that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray should beat Gandhi publicly for 'insulting' his grandfather

Shiv Sena on Rahul Gandhi's remark

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday issued a stern warning to the Congress and Rahul Gandhi after Gandhi's 'Rahul Savarkar' remarks. Taking to Twitter, the Shiv Sena leader posted a string of tweets in Marathi. 'We believe Pandit Nehru, Mahatma Gandi. Do not insult Veer Savarkar'. He had also explained that Savarkar was a god who had sacrificed his life for India's independence like Nehru and Gandhi.

In a tweet, the Shiv Sena leader also said, "Veer Savarkar is the god of not only Maharashtra but the country. The name Savarkar is a nation of pride and pride. Like Nehru and Gandhi, Savarkar sacrificed his life for independence. Every such god should be honoured. There are no compromises. Jai Hind."

आम्ही पंडित नेहरू,महात्मा गांधी यांना मानतो तुम्ही वीर सावरकरांचा अपमान करू नका.सुज्ञांस अधिक सांगणे न लगे.

जय हिंद — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) December 14, 2019

विर सावरकर हे महाराष्ट्राचेच नव्हे तर देशाचे दैवत आहे.

सावरकर नावात राष्ट्राभिमान आणि स्वाभिमान आहे. नेहरू ,गांधी यांच्या प्रमाणेच सावरकर यांनी स्वातंत्र्यासाठी जीवनाचा होम केला. अशा प्रत्येक दैवताचा सन्मान करायला हवा.इथे तडजोड नाहीत.

जय हिंद — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) December 14, 2019

