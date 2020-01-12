Sunny Deol "missing" Posters Surface In Pathankot, Locals Say 'they Expected Better'

Seven months after being elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) from Punjab's Gurdaspur constituency, posters declaring Sunny Deol as "Missing" has been put in Pathankot. Locals have put up the posters at the railway station and parks, saying that they have not seen there MP for many days.

Speaking to Republic TV, the local residents said that thought "Cinestar" would work for the welfare of the people but they do not get to see him or have heard of him recently. After the polls, he stoked a controversy, when he appointed a writer as his "representative" to the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency. In a letter issued on the letterhead of the Gurdaspur MP, Deol appointed Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his "representative" to "attend meetings and follow important matters".

Deol won the Lok Sabha election even after facing a triangular battle Sunil Jakhar of Congress and Peter Masih of AAP. He had joined the BJP ahead of the general elections saying that he is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Creating a buzz during the Lok Sabha elections, he had kickstarted his campaign by leading a roadshow atop a truck which carried a hand pump - an attempt to leverage iconic aspects of his film career - and had even used his own famous dialogues.

However, reports said that Deol only attended the Parliament session for five continuous days soon after the resumption of the monsoon session but then gave it a miss for the next whole week. Meanwhile, Deol made headlines during the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, and attended the ceremony along with PM Modi.

