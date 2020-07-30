Sushant Singh Case: JDU Demands CBI Probe, Joins Rising Chorus Among Bihar Parties

Joining the rising chorus among politicians and the general public, Bihar's ruling Janata Dal (United) party has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"The Bihar government has registered an FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and her family. But we request the Maharashtra government to hand over this case to the CBI," said KC Tyagi, JDU Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson.

This comes a day after RJD MLA and Bihar's top opposition leader, Tejashwi Yadav, demanded a CBI probe into the actor's death. Casting aspersions over Bihar police's capability to handle the case, Yadav said the central agency was better suited due to the police's heavy caseload. He also slammed CM Nitish Kumar for not visiting the deceased actor's kin and highlighted that RJD was the first to demand a CBI probe in the case.

Several leaders like BJP's Subramaniam Swamy, LJP's Chirag Paswan, JAP's Pappu Yadav have come out in demanding a central probe into alleged foul play. Moreover, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son met his own party's leader – Home Minister Anil Deshmukh – demanding that the case be transferred to CBI from the Mumbai police – which is currently probing into it. BJP too has demanded a CBI probe citing that the three-party Maharashtra government has lost the people's trust and must hence set aside its ego and transfer the case.

FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

On Tuesday, Bihar police registered an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty – who was Rajput's girlfriend – and five others in Patna for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy', after Rajput's father filed a complaint with the Bihar police. Chakraborty then moved the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai after a 4-member Bihar police team reached Mumbai to probe into the case. Apart from her, several celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, Rajeev Masand, etc are some of 40 people questioned by the Mumbai police in the case till date.

