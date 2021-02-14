Sushma Swaraj's Daughter Bansuri Remembers Her On Birth Anniversary; MEA Pays Tribute

Late Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj on Sunday took to Twitter to wish the former External Affairs Minister on her 69th birth anniversary. Sharing an old picture she tweeted, "Happy Birthday, Maa. Sushma Swaraj is a human form of affection and compassion. On this day, let us all help someone and celebrate Maa's birthday together".

Happy Birthday माँ...केक अब फीका लगता है।



स्नेह और करुणा का मानवीय रूप है @SushmaSwaraj। आइए हम सब आज कीसी की मदद करें और माँ का जन्मदिन साथ मनाएं। #sushmaswaraj pic.twitter.com/GKeWl6xitb — Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj) February 13, 2021

Tributes poured in for Swaraj's birth anniversary with Ministery of External Affairs and other top political leaders remembering her powerful oratory, compassion for people and utmost contribution to the nation's diplomacy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Sister Sushma Swaraj was an eloquent speaker and a strong personality as well as an example of simplicity and sanity. Whether at home or abroad, he raised the value of India through his activities. His contribution to public life will be remembered. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, I pay tribute to him".

बहन सुषमा स्वराजजी एक प्रखर वक्ता और प्रबल व्यक्तित्व के साथ-साथ, सादगी और संजीदगी की भी मिसाल थीं। देश हो या विदेश, उन्होंने अपनी गतिविधियों के जरिए भारत का मान बढ़ाया। सार्वजनिक जीवन में उनका योगदान याद किया जाएगा। उनकी जयंती के अवसर मैं उन्हें अपनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/RUHOlGwsYN — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 14, 2021

Union Minister Smriti Irani wished Swaraj and tweeted that her laughter reverberates through time and she is always around the corner watching.

Her laughter reverberates through time , her gentle nudge to get back on your feet every time you feel you can fight back no more .. homage will be paid to the stalwart aplenty .. for me she is & shall always be just around the corner watching ..a blessing called @SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/5M9fJzjBhC — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 14, 2021

Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal paid homage to Swaraj on her birth anniversary.

Homage to our beloved Sushma Swaraj ji on her jayanti. A great statesman and dynamic parliamentarian, her works for the nation will always inspire us to dedicate ourselves completely in service of the people. pic.twitter.com/1s3Eyk1h0O — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) February 14, 2021

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted and paid tribute to the Late Foreign minister.

My tribute to #SushmaSwaraj Ji on her birth anniversary. A visionary leader who contributed immensely for Bharatiya Janata Party.

She will always be remembered as a great orator and above all a great human being. pic.twitter.com/k2A8e0PM9C — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 14, 2021

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri remembered Sushma Swaraj on her birth anniversary

Remembering Smt Sushma Swaraj ji on her birth anniversary.



She continues to be admired, respected & deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/4iiskM692J — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) February 14, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also remembered Swaraj on her birth anniversary.

Remembering former Delhi Chief Minister Smt Sushma Swaraj ji on her birth anniversary. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 14, 2021

Ministry of External Affairs released an official statement on the birth anniversary of Sushma Swaraj:

"In a solemn tribute to the invaluable contribution of former External Affairs Minister late Smt. Sushma Swaraj to Indian diplomacy, the cause of the Indian diaspora and the ethos of public service, it has been decided to rename the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra in New Delhi as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan and Foreign Service Institute also in New Delhi, as Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service," it said.

About Sushma Swaraj

The late politician Sushma Swaraj had served as the Minister of External Affairs in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term from 2014 to 2019 and had been one of the senior-most leaders in the Cabinet. The Minister used to make headlines for helping out numerous stranded persons abroad. She had also served as the Chief Minister of Delhi for a brief period, a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Haryana MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Parliament. She was also a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The politician passed away on August 6 in 2019 due to a cardiac arrest and is survived by her daughter Bansuri Swaraj and husband Swaraj Kaushal.

