'Attempt To Weaken Us': Congress Cries Foul After Suspension Of 7 MPs For Unruly Behaviour

After the shocking suspension of seven Congress MPs from the Lok Sabha over creating ruckus in the Parliament suspended MP and Congress leader from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi in a brazen comment stated that they could be suspended for a year, but there needed to be a discussion on the Delhi riots.

"Suspend us for a year, but discuss Delhi riots and heal wounds of people," said Gaurav Gogoi after his suspension.

'Suspension an attempt to weaken us'

In a shocking development, seven Congress Lok Sabha MPs were suspended by the Lok Sabha on Thursday for the rest of the Budget session. The seven MPs include Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan, Gurjit Aujla and have been allegedly been suspended in connection to the ruckus created in Parliament, as per sources. The motion to suspend these MPs was passed by a voice vote in Lok Sabha.

While speaking on the suspension of the MPs, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "They don't want us to discuss on Delhi violence, this is just dictatorship and nothing else. We saw the revenge politics in the house today."

"The orders were given by chairperson to suspend 7 Congress MPs for this session. This suspension is an attempt to weaken us. The government fears discussion on Delhi riots in parliament," he added.

Ruckus in parliament

This move by the Lok Sabha speaker comes amidst the constant disruption of parliamentary proceedings by the Congress party over the issue of the Delhi riots. The Congress has been demanding that the issue of Delhi violence be debated in Parliament with immediate effect, with the Speaker stating that the matter will be taken up after Holi.

The Congress had also threatened that till the time a debate on Delhi riots is not allowed in Parliament, their protests and disruption both inside and outside the houses would continue.

On Monday, BJP and Congress members pushed and shoved each other in Lok Sabha. Opposition members also demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. Following the incident, the House was adjourned for the day. On Tuesday, an all-party meeting was called by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. The speaker requested leaders of all parties not to make any ruckus in the Parliament and let the houses work.

