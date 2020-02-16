Swamy Raises Questions On Mahatma Gandhi's Assassination, Wants Re-opening Of Case

On Sunday, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has demanded re-opening Mahatma Gandhi's assassination case. He has asked why was an autopsy of Mahatma's body not done and why the eyewitnesses were not questioned in Court. Quoting AP, Swamy has claimed that Gandhi was alive for 35 mins after he was shot. He also said that Godse, Gandhi's assassin had deposed that he fired only 2 bullets. He questioned that why is there a mismatch between the report filed by AP and the paper presented by the court.

1st question: Why no post mortem or autopsy on Gandhiji's body? 2nd : Why Abha and Manu as direct eyewitnesses not questioned in court? 3rd: How many empty chambers in Godse's revolver? Italian revolver "untraceable"!! Why? We need to re-open the case — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 16, 2020

In October 2017, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court by an I-T professional, Pankaj Kumudchandra Phadnis stating that the assassination needed to be probed as there was some ambiguity over whether the fourth bullet was fired by Nathuram Godse. The Supreme Court dismissed the petition in 2019. The petition also stated that the two alleged conspirators — Godse and Narayan Dattatraya Apte — were hanged on 15 November 1949, 71 days before the Supreme Court of India came into existence on 26 January 1950. This meant that the conspirators or their families did not get a chance to challenge the verdict of the High Court of East Punjab.

