Subramanian Swamy Analyses Nepal Adding Indian Area To Its Map, Seeks Foreign Policy Reset

As Nepal's Parliament passed the constitutional amendment ratifying the new map of the country incorporating Indian territory of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy asked if it is time to 'reset India's foreign policy'. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Swamy inquired as to what hurt the sentiments of Nepal and why do they want to break with India in such a fashion. Swamy asked if it was not India's 'failure'?

How can Nepal think of asking for Indian territory? What has hurt their sentiments so much that they want to break with India? Is it not our failure? Need RESET in foreign policy too — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 14, 2020

India and Nepal are at loggerheads after Nepal redrew its map showing parts of Indian territory - Kalapani, Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura in it. Nepal claims that the new map has been drawn on the basis of the Sugauli Treaty of 1816 signed between Nepal and the then British Indian government.

Nepal's Lower House passes map amendment

Nepal's lower house on Saturday, June 13 passed the constitutional amendment to redraw the new map. Out of 275 MPs in Nepal, 258 were present and all voted Yes for Amendment. The updated map will now be accommodated in the national emblem, stated Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Gyawali. The three territories claimed by Nepal include Gunji, Kuti, and Nabi villages - which are a part of Uttarakhand.

MEA slams the move

Terming the newly passed Napalese constitutional amendment as 'violative', the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that India has noted the new development. Reaffirming India's stance, he said that the 'artificial enlargement of claims' was not fact-based or tenable.

