'Symbol Of Unity': Gehlot Backs Ram Mandir Construction, Highlights Importance Of Truth

On Wednesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot backed the construction of the Ram Mandir ahead of the foundation laying ceremony at Ayodhya. He observed that Lord Ram occupies a special place in Indian culture and civilization. Gehlot opined that Lord Ram's life showcases the significance of truth, justice, equality of all, compassion and brotherhood. According to him, the focus has to be on building an egalitarian society based on the values espoused by Lord Ram.

Thereafter, the Rajasthan CM expressed hope that Lord Ram's temple shall become a symbol of unity and brotherhood. A day earlier, Gehlot opined that PM Modi should ask people to resolve for eliminating the stigma of untouchability. He stressed that all the sections of the society needed to be treated on par without any discrimination.

Lord Ram holds a unique place in our culture & civilization. His life teaches us the importance of truth, justice, equality of all, compassion & brotherhood. We need to focus on establishing an egalitarian society based on the values espoused by #LordRam. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 5, 2020

PM Modi performs Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir

On November 9, 2019, the Constitution bench of the SC pronounced a unanimous verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, awarding the entire disputed area to the Hindu parties. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement pertaining to the formation of the Ram temple trust on the floor of the Lok Sabha on February 5, 2020. Named as the 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra', the trust held its first meeting on February 19. While Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected as the president of the trust, Nripendra Misra - the former Principal Secretary to PM Modi was chosen to head the Ram temple construction committee.

Out of the 175 eminent guests invited for the Bhumi Pujan of Ram Mandir, 135 saints belonging to 135 spiritual traditions were present. Some eminent citizens of Ayodhya were also invited to the ceremony. The sacred soil from over 2000 holy places and water from more than 100 rivers was brought for the Bhumi Pujan. PM Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan of the Ram Mandir. Apart from him, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were present on the stage.

