Tamil Nadu BJP Lashes Out At Jealous 'evil Forces' Spreading Fake Poll Candidates' List

Tamil Nadu's BJP unit lashed out at the 'evil forces' circulating a list of presumed candidates & the constituencies the saffron party planned to field them in the 2021 TN assembly elections. It stated categorically that the official list will be formally announced by the BJP's central leadership. Slamming a section of the Tamil media for spreading 'information which was untrue', TN BJP spokesperson Narayan Thirupathy said that such attempts were being made by those who couldn't tolerate the growth of the BJP and NDA in Tamil Nadu.

The TN BJP leader affirmed that the coalition leadership would officially announce the constituencies in which NDA parties will contest followed by the saffron party's national leadership formally announcing its candidates.

Tamil Nadu BJP slams 'evil forces'

AIADMK-BJP tussle

Meanwhile, the tussle between AIADMK and its saffron ally BJP continues as the latter is yet to announce the alliance's CM candidate formally. In its national party meet, AIADMK Deputy Coordinator K P Munusamy said that the BJP has to endorse EPS' candidature for the CM's post and agree to its other terms -like non-participation in government- and if not, should rethink its 2021 electoral options.

In response, BJP Tamil Nadu president L Murugan said that AIADMK-BJP ties are "strong", after meeting both EPS and OPS. BJP leaders are hesitant to openly declare EPS their CM candidate and have placed the ball at the court of Central leadership. Even as superstar Rajinikanth who was to launch his party in January, was expected to support the BJP, Stalin's estranged brother Alagiri is also in talks with the BJP, as per sources. Thus, sources say BJP is weighing all options before its final announcement.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, AIADMK has arrived at reconciliation between two warring factions - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS). Incumbent E Palaniswamy has been named as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan is on a campaign trail and Alagiri has said that the launch of his political party will be in January. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

