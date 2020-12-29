Tamil Nadu BJP Says 'alliance Strong With AIADMK' After CM Palaniswami Hints At Breakaway

Ahead of the State Assembly polls, Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters on Monday clarified that BJP's alliance with the AIADMK continues. He also said that AIADMK-BJP ties are "strong". L Murugan's remarks came shortly after his meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and ruling AIADMK co-coordinator K Palaniswami.

AIADMK and BJP are still together and our alliance is strong: Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan (28.12) pic.twitter.com/XhLfut88fx — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

This meeting between Tamil Nadu's BJP chief and Chief Minister Palaniswami assumed significance as it took place a day after AIADMK said that "the party would not share power after 2021 Assembly elections".

READ | BJP Yet To Take Call On Alliance With AIADMK For Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: L Murugan

AIADMK says it is 'big brother' in Tamil Nadu

In its first poll rally here, the ruling AIADMK on Sunday bluntly told ally BJP that it cannot make a dent in Tamil Nadu and ruled out accomodating the saffron party in the government if it won the assembly elections, due next year, and retained power. The BJP has to endorse Chief Minister K Palaniswami's candidature for the CM's post for the polls and agree to its other terms -like non-participation in government- and if not, BJP should rethink of its 2021 electoral options, the AIADMK indicated at its meet.

READ | Rajinikanth To Launch Political Party; Issues Dates & Statement On 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls

In his fiery speech, Munusamy, a senior leader seen as close to Panneerselvam, who is also the party coordinator, was clear in his message that BJP cannot succeed independently in Tamil Nadu and was very much dependent on AIADMK. He hinted that BJP should accept that AIADMK was the senior partner, endorse the candidature of Palaniswami or the saffron party may reconsider its electoral options for the 2021 polls.

READ | BJP's Khushboo Sundar Hails Rajinikanth's Political Entry, Makes Big Statement On Alliance

Though Munusamy did not mention BJP by name directly, it was clear that the message was intended for the national party that led the Central government. "Be it a national party or state party..the government will be led by the AIADMK. There is no necessity for a coalition government. If any political party comes forward for an alliance arrangement with an idea of a coalition government, let them please think about it," he said.

READ | Rajinikanth Camp Huddles Up; Thalaivar Holds Court With Upcoming Party's Key Lieutenants

(With ANI inputs)