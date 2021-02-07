'Tea Workers Contribution Significant': Assam Govt Announces Increase In Minimum Wage

Quick links:
As the Assam Assembly polls near, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that there will be an increase in the minimum wage of tea garden workers in the state. Addressing the 'Chai Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela' in Guwahati, the finance minister said that the tea-gardens are an integral part of Assam's identity. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also attended the event.
Tea-Gardens are an integral part of #Assam's identity.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 6, 2021
Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela is an ambitious move by @AssamFinDept to ensure financial inclusion of tea tribe workers, in keeping with the vision of Hon PM Sri @narendramodi@nsitharaman @sarbanandsonwal @PMOIndiaArchiv pic.twitter.com/6LRYy8da8x
The Assam's Finance Minister tweeted that tea garden workers are precious to the state and their contribution is 'highly significant' to Assam's economy.
Our #teagarden workers are precious to us. Their contribution to Assam's economy is highly significant.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 6, 2021
Chai Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela has been a vibrant step forward to ensure their financial inclusion. @nsitharaman @nsitharamanoffc @FinMinIndia @AssamFinDept pic.twitter.com/XRyAQ8iXoT
While addressing a public rally, Sarma said that the proposal to raise the minimum wage of tea labourers will be approved in the next cabinet meeting.
"Wait for 10 more days. We will issue a notification to increase your wages. After the next cabinet meeting, you''ll hear good news," Sarma told tea garden workers.
After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to the state, the opposition Congress had criticised the ruling-government for not granting the ST status to tea garden workers and has failed to ensure that tea workers in the state get the minimum daily wage of Rs 351.
Sarma slammed the Congress over their allegations and countered them for not opening bank accounts of tea garden workers. He claimed that the BJP-led government has contributed to the state in many aspects.
During the public rally, CM Sonowal also accused the Congress of neglecting the development of tea belt in the state.
Ahead of the assembly polls in Assam, Sitharaman on Saturday distributed Rs 3,000 each to 7.47 lakh tea garden workers in the state under the Assam Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela Scheme.
Chai Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela~— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 6, 2021
🌿 Today, in the third phase of it, Rs 3000 each is being credited to 7,46,667 accounts of tea garden workers each through DBT.
Total amount credited to each beneficiary under this scheme will be Rs 8000.@nsitharaman @PMOIndia @AssamFinDept pic.twitter.com/3a5eIkn0ln
(With PTI Inputs)