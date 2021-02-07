'Tea Workers Contribution Significant': Assam Govt Announces Increase In Minimum Wage

As the Assam Assembly polls near, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that there will be an increase in the minimum wage of tea garden workers in the state. Addressing the 'Chai Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela' in Guwahati, the finance minister said that the tea-gardens are an integral part of Assam's identity. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also attended the event.

Tea-Gardens are an integral part of #Assam's identity.



Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela is an ambitious move by @AssamFinDept to ensure financial inclusion of tea tribe workers, in keeping with the vision of Hon PM Sri @narendramodi@nsitharaman @sarbanandsonwal @PMOIndiaArchiv pic.twitter.com/6LRYy8da8x — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 6, 2021

READ | Assam: Massive Crowds Swarm BJP's Cycle Rally, Himanta Biswa Sarma Expresses Gratitude

The Assam's Finance Minister tweeted that tea garden workers are precious to the state and their contribution is 'highly significant' to Assam's economy.

Our #teagarden workers are precious to us. Their contribution to Assam's economy is highly significant.



Chai Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela has been a vibrant step forward to ensure their financial inclusion. @nsitharaman @nsitharamanoffc @FinMinIndia @AssamFinDept pic.twitter.com/XRyAQ8iXoT — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 6, 2021

READ | '71,000 Teachers Recruited In Last 5 Years', Says BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma Ahead Of Polls

While addressing a public rally, Sarma said that the proposal to raise the minimum wage of tea labourers will be approved in the next cabinet meeting.

"Wait for 10 more days. We will issue a notification to increase your wages. After the next cabinet meeting, you''ll hear good news," Sarma told tea garden workers.

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to the state, the opposition Congress had criticised the ruling-government for not granting the ST status to tea garden workers and has failed to ensure that tea workers in the state get the minimum daily wage of Rs 351.

READ | Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma's Cycle Rally In Sonitpur Gets Thronged By Massive Crowds

BJP Slams Congress

Sarma slammed the Congress over their allegations and countered them for not opening bank accounts of tea garden workers. He claimed that the BJP-led government has contributed to the state in many aspects.

After the announcement of demonetisation in 2016, the govt has opened over 6.33 lakh in three months.

The state government has spent Rs 1,400 crore for building roads inside gardens and opened high schools there.

Sarbananda Sonowal dispensation offered Rs 12,000 each to 47,000 pregnant women in the estates.

During the public rally, CM Sonowal also accused the Congress of neglecting the development of tea belt in the state.

READ | Tripura Police Uses Water Cannons And Tear Gas On Sacked Teachers; Section 144 Imposed

FM Sitharaman aides to Tea Workers

Ahead of the assembly polls in Assam, Sitharaman on Saturday distributed Rs 3,000 each to 7.47 lakh tea garden workers in the state under the Assam Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela Scheme.

Chai Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela~



🌿 Today, in the third phase of it, Rs 3000 each is being credited to 7,46,667 accounts of tea garden workers each through DBT.



Total amount credited to each beneficiary under this scheme will be Rs 8000.@nsitharaman @PMOIndia @AssamFinDept pic.twitter.com/3a5eIkn0ln — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 6, 2021

(With PTI Inputs)