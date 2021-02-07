Last Updated:

'Tea Workers Contribution Significant': Assam Govt Announces Increase In Minimum Wage

On Saturday, Himanta Biswa Sarma said "in the next 10 days govt will issue a notification to increase the minimum wage of tea garden workers in the state"

Assam tea workers

As the Assam Assembly polls near, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that there will be an increase in the minimum wage of tea garden workers in the state. Addressing the 'Chai Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela' in Guwahati, the finance minister said that the tea-gardens are an integral part of Assam's identity. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also attended the event. 

The Assam's Finance Minister tweeted that tea garden workers are precious to the state and their contribution is 'highly significant' to Assam's economy.

While addressing a public rally, Sarma said that the proposal to raise the minimum wage of tea labourers will be approved in the next cabinet meeting.

"Wait for 10 more days. We will issue a notification to increase your wages. After the next cabinet meeting, you''ll hear good news," Sarma told tea garden workers.

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to the state, the opposition Congress had criticised the ruling-government for not granting the ST status to tea garden workers and has failed to ensure that tea workers in the state get the minimum daily wage of Rs 351.

BJP Slams Congress

Sarma slammed the Congress over their allegations and countered them for not opening bank accounts of tea garden workers. He claimed that the BJP-led government has contributed to the state in many aspects.

  • After the announcement of demonetisation in 2016, the govt has opened over 6.33 lakh in three months.
  • The state government has spent Rs 1,400 crore for building roads inside gardens and opened high schools there.
  • Sarbananda Sonowal dispensation offered Rs 12,000 each to 47,000 pregnant women in the estates.

During the public rally, CM Sonowal also accused the Congress of neglecting the development of tea belt in the state. 

FM Sitharaman aides to Tea Workers

Ahead of the assembly polls in Assam, Sitharaman on Saturday distributed Rs 3,000 each to 7.47 lakh tea garden workers in the state under the Assam Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela Scheme.

(With PTI Inputs)

