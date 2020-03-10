Tej Pratap Celebrates "Kapda Phaad Holi" Like His Father Lalu Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of Lalu Yadav celebrated "Kapda Phaad Holi " popularly known as Lalu style Holi in the early 90s. On the occasion of Holi Tej Pratap, like his father played Holi with his supporters at his residence. He poured colours on the head of all his supporters and thereafter the clothes of the people who congregated there were torn amidst the beating of drums and the popular Holi folk song "Jogira Sara Rara". Tej Pratap also applied colours to the horses in his stable. Thereafter he went to his mother Rabri Devi's residence and sought her blessings.

While speaking to the media Tej Pratap said, "Coronavirus doesn't spread by celebrating Holi. Holi is a festival of all religion and it's a tradition but the BJP leaders are merely giving an excuse so that they can stay away from the masses. My best wishes to Nitish Kumar on the occasion of Holi. My father Lalu Ji is not here but I'm like Lalu."

On the forthcoming 2020 Vidhan sabha elections Tej Pratap Yadav said, "Who is Pushpam Priya Chowdhary? My Arjun Tejaswi Yadav will become CM. Those who live in Bihar will become CM, not the ones who live in London ."

Kapda Phaad Holi

In his father's absence, Tej Pratap Yadav celebrated "Kapda Phaad Holi" after a long time. "Kapda Phaad Holi " became widely known in the early 90s when Lalu Yadav used to tear clothes of his supporters, who used to celebrate Holi with him. Lalu having spent most of the time in the village, also used to sing popular Holi Folk songs "Jogira" with local folk dancers and beat drums, with his face and body painted with colours all over.

Amidst the beating of drums, Lalu used to sing Holi songs and tease his partymen, MLAs and Ministers. Even though Tej Pratap tried to copy his father, but Lalu with his wit and humour is matchless, when it comes to celebrating Holi.

