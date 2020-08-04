Tejashwi Not Satisfied As Bihar CM Recommends CBI Probe In Sushant Case; Suggests 'better'

Hours after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gave a green light for a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday has said that his party was the first one to demand a CBI probe in the case.

Court-monitored CBI probe

Bihar Assembly Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that RJD was the first party which pushed for a CBI probe in Sushant's case. According to the RJD leader, the party also raised the demand in the state assembly. He further recommended that the investigation of the case should proceed with a court-monitored CBI probe.

RJD was the first party to demand CBI probe, we strongly raised this demand in the state assembly also. A court-monitored CBI probe would be better: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar govt recommending CBI probe in #SushantSinghRajputCase pic.twitter.com/hlgyemXDpm — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

Tejashwi Yadav had earlier demanded a better probe in the case, citing discrimination faced by people from Bihar in every field.

Nitish Kumar Approves CBI Probe

Meanwhile, in a major development in the case, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has given his nod for a CBI probe following a formal request by the actor's family. Speaking to Republic TV, Nitish Kumar stated that he has directed the Bihar DGP to initiate recommendations for a CBI probe.

"We have already said they have lodged FIR. Its duty of Bihar police to investigate on that basis. If they wish to transfer to CBI, it will be done immediately. I have spoken to the DGP. From here recommendation is being given for a CBI probe. We have Sushant's family's consent. It will be done today itself. Proceedings will be started." said Nitish Kumar

In addition, Nitish Kumar also hit out at Mumbai Police for lack of cooperation. He stated that the behaviour by Mumbai Police pertaining to the investigation was unacceptable.

"Cooperation was expected from there which was not given. What happened with him, its very very unfortunate." the Bihar CM added.

Republic TV's investigation in the case

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, friend Samuel Haokip, bodyguard, ambulance driver, cook and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences, with numerous inconsistencies also coming to the fore. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

