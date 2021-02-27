Tejashwi Yadav Announces RJD's Entry In Assam For The First Time Ahead Of Assembly Polls

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has officially announced on Saturday that his party is going to contest for the upcoming Assam Assembly polls. This is the first time that RJD will be contesting from Assam.

In a press conference, Yadav announced, "We will meet Ajmal sahab's (Badruddin Ajmal) party after the PC. We will see for the alliance with them. The people of RSS ideology are in power right now but they do not care for the people of the state. CBI, ED which are supposed to be neutral, works like the cell of BJP somehow."

He further escalated his attack on BJP and said, "MSP is nowhere mentioned in the new laws (the three farm laws). Our farmers are still struggling. BSNL, BP, all have been privatized. Reservation will also be gone with this as after privatization, the reservation will not be implied. 101 percent crime has increased in Bihar."

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday met Assam Congress president Ripun Bora. This meeting between the RJD leader and Ripun Bora is crucial because as of now RJD doesn't have any ground in the state and speculations are being made over the possibility of an RJD-Congress alliance in Assam.

Model code of conduct comes into force in Assam

Ahead of Assam polls, political posters from public properties and government establishments were removed on Friday as the model code of conduct came into force. Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Kamrup-Metro, Assam Lakshya Jyoti Das said, "As soon as Election Commission notified the dates for polls today, the model code of conduct came into effect. We are removing the political posters and banners from all public places and government buildings."

Assam Assembly elections

1st phase- 47 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 39 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 40 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

With only weeks left for Assam to go to the polls, political parties are now gearing up for a high voltage election campaign. The ruling BJP is confident of securing a second term even as the opposition and particularly the newly formed regional political parties are determined not to give them a cakewalk. BJP has set a ‘Mission 100 plus’ target. Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state on Thursday where he also held several rounds of meetings with the state BJP leaders and office-bearers, and also addressed a rally in Guwahati. The Prime Minister had been there just a few days earlier. The Congress has allied with the AIUDF in the state.

