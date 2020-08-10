Tejashwi Yadav Hits Out At Bihar CM Over Floods & COVID; Says Nitish Govt In Deep Slumber

On Monday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over inaction as millions in the state are affected by floods, lack of jobs and the ongoing coronavirus crisis. . The world is still reeling under coronavirus and amid this chaos, Bihar is struggling with floods as well. More than 30 teams have been deployed to aid the people in the flood-affected areas on August 6. National Disaster Response Force and SDRF teams were also sent to tackle the situation in multiple districts of Bihar as per the Disaster Management Department of the state.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said that 75 lakh people have been affected by the rising waters in the districts of Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Munger and Purnia, among others and also lashed out at the breakdown of health services, which has added to the hopelessness amid the pandemic phase.

75 लाख बिहारवासी बाढ़ से प्रभावित है। 40 लाख प्रवासी श्रमिक बिना काम-धंधे भूखे घर बैठे है। मृत प्रायः स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था के कारण लाखों कोरोना पीड़ित भगवान भरोसे है। लगभग 7 करोड़ बेरोजगार है। व्यवसायी त्रस्त है। 15 वर्षीय अमानवीय सुशासनी सरकार गहरी निद्रा में है।



समाचार समाप्त। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 10, 2020



Floods and COVID in Bihar; CM conducts Aerial Survey

Bihar Chief Minister Nitesh Kumar on August 8 undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in different districts of Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Munger, Purnia and Kosi. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inspected the flooded areas in the state as well as the COVID-19 situation.

Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of the Bihar floods along with the state chief secretary Deepak Kumar, principal secretary to Chief Minister Chanchal Kumar and the WRD secretary Sanjiv Hans. CM Nitish Kumar surveyed the Supaul, Saharsa and Bhagalpur areas which have been flooded due to overflowing of Kosi river. He also flew over the Ganga river on Bhagalpur and Katihar district. The Muzaffarpur district of the state has also been affected by the flood due to the rising water levels, of the Bagmati river due to the continuous rainfall.

The CM Nitish Kumar said that the Bihar flood situation will remain till September even though the water levels of the rivers in these areas are low. He instructed the officials to set up a camp at the Air Force station near the flood-affected areas to enhance the coronavirus testing in these areas. Nitish Kumar also visited the flood relief camp as well as the Darbhanga community kitchen for the flood-affected people. Darbhanga is one of the worst affected districts in the Bihar floods.

