Tejashwi Says Jamia Shooting-like Incidents 'destined' To Happen If BJP 'spews Venom'

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday reacted to the incident of shooting at Jamia Milia Islamia and accused the BJP of stooping to the level of 'rioters', calling the party 'venom spewing machinery.' Adding further, he stated that if this happens, then 'bloodthirsty riots will become norm, and lawlessness the rule.'

If Union Ministers of a country and a ruling political party stoops to the level of a rioter and a venom spewing machinery respectively then that nation is destined to descend into an anarchic banana republic where blood thirsty riots will become norm and lawlessness the rule. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 30, 2020

AAP & Congress blames BJP

Accusing BJP of making incendiary remarks during the Delhi poll campaign, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said that the shooting outside Jamia Millia Islamia University was a result of such statements. The AAP too had made similar claims, alleging that the BJP was trying to postpone the Delhi elections scheduled on February 8. This comes after MoS Finance Anurag Thakur had made an abominable statement, calling for 'traitors' to be shot, for which he's been cracked down on by the Election Commission.

Shooting at anti-CAA protest

A man, identifying himself as Gopal, opened fire at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) demonstraters, injuring a student of the university. In the video, the young man was seen walking with a gun, amid heavy-security of the Delhi Police, saying, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you." The Delhi cops are facing flak for not immediately acting against the threat, with an army of mediapersons present at the site capturing visuals of police personnel not exactly rushing to rein in the gun-wielding man. The student who was shot at has been shifted to AIIMS and is stable.

