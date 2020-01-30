The Debate
Tejashwi Says Jamia Shooting-like Incidents 'destined' To Happen If BJP 'spews Venom'

Politics

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the BJP-led Central govt over the incident of firing at Jamia Milia Islamia and said it is stooping to the level of rioters

Tejashwi

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday reacted to the incident of shooting at Jamia Milia Islamia and accused the BJP of stooping to the level of 'rioters', calling the party 'venom spewing machinery.' Adding further, he stated that if this happens, then 'bloodthirsty riots will become norm, and lawlessness the rule.'

READ | Gunman held at Jamia after opening fire; Injured to undergo surgery at AIIMS: LIVE updates

AAP & Congress blames BJP

Accusing BJP of making incendiary remarks during the Delhi poll campaign, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said that the shooting outside Jamia Millia Islamia University was a result of such statements. The AAP too had made similar claims, alleging that the BJP was trying to postpone the Delhi elections scheduled on February 8. This comes after MoS Finance Anurag Thakur had made an abominable statement, calling for 'traitors' to be shot, for which he's been cracked down on by the Election Commission.

READ | Amit Shah breaks silence on Jamia shooter, promises culprit won't be spared

Shooting at anti-CAA protest

A man, identifying himself as Gopal, opened fire at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) demonstraters, injuring a student of the university. In the video, the young man was seen walking with a gun, amid heavy-security of the Delhi Police, saying, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you." The Delhi cops are facing flak for not immediately acting against the threat, with an army of mediapersons present at the site capturing visuals of police personnel not exactly rushing to rein in the gun-wielding man. The student who was shot at has been shifted to AIIMS and is stable.

READ | Jamia shooting incident 'direct result' of BJP leaders' provocative comments: CPI

READ |  'Delhi campaign has fueled an atmosphere of hatred': Congress blames BJP for Jamia shooting

Published:
