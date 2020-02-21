Tejashwi Yadav Demands Waris Pathan's Arrest, Calls AIMIM, 'BJP-aligned Extremists'

The leader of opposition in Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Friday, slammed the AIMIM party for their recent controversies and called them the “B-Team” of the BJP. He also called for the arrest of party leader Waris Pathan. Tejashwi alleged that Pathan is a fundamentalist backed by BJP.

Tejashwi slams Waris Pathan

Talking about Waris Pathan, the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "The statement made by him (Pathan) is condemnable. He should be arrested. AIMIM is working like B-team of BJP.” Furthermore, he slammed the BJP leader Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Varma as well. He said, “Action must be taken against anyone who makes provocative remarks”.

"We are fighting a common battle because of our shared heritage and martyrdom for the cause. Despite BJP's repeated attempts, it has failed to polarise the nation. The fundamentalist BJP is now using extremists aligned with it for this purpose. People having faith in the constitution and law of the land should boycott persons who spew venom," tweeted Yadav (roughly translated from Hindi).

हमारी सांझी विरासत और सांझी शहादत की बदौलत हम सांझी लड़ाई लड़ रहे है। भाजपाईयों के लाख चाहने के बावजूद भी ध्रुवीकरण नहीं हो पा रहा तो कट्टरपंथी BJP ने अब अपने सहयोगी कट्टरपंथी लोगों को आगे किया है। संविधानप्रिय व न्यायप्रिय लोग ऐसे ज़हरीले लोगों का बहिष्कार करे। https://t.co/0VIDraEj0N — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 20, 2020

Waris Pathan’s controversial statement

While threatening '15 crore will be tough on 100 crores' along similar lines to an infamous threat made by Akbaruddin Owaisi a number of years ago, former Byculla MLA and AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan said that one must snatch 'Azadi' if not given. He added that the 'lionesses have made all sweat', referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests. AIMIM chief Owaisi was present at the rally.

"We have to take Azadi and that which is not given must be snatched. They are saying that we have sent our sisters ahead (Shaheen bagh). Only our tigresses have come out and you are sweating. Just understand if all of us come together then what will happen?," said Pathan adding, "We are 15 crores, but we are tough on the 100 crores, remember that."

(With ANI Inputs)

