Telangana CM KCR Behaving Like He Is The Owner Of Public Money, Remarks Congress' Dasoju

The Spokesperson of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Sravan Dasoju on Wednesday remarked that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is 'behaving like he is the owner of public money and he is spending it without any accountability".

An ex-MP, Dasoju pointed out that once a state with surplus revenue, Telangana is now under a debt of Rs 4,000 crore. He was referring to the employment and infrastructural developments for which the KCR-lead Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government had taken a loan in past 5 years.

Telangana estimates Rs 50,000 crore revenue loss last fiscal

Telangana suffered a revenue loss of around Rs 50,000 crore in the previous financial year due to the pandemic and this impacted the overall budget outlay for FY 2021-22. Telangana has Rs 1.8 lakh crore as its budget outlay for the new FY.

Given that there are various projects announced by KCR in the state, Congress man Dasoju was quoted by ANI as saying, "While KCR violates the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) norms and gets loans from various sources including the private sources, on the other side, he spends the government money on various unproductive projects. At the end of the day, people of Telangana are still suffering from lack of unemployment, no infrastructural development activities since 2014."

Last year in April, Telangana's total cash flow stood a little over Rs 5,300 crore after the ruling TRS successfully raised two loans amounting Rs 2,000 crore each. The Rs 4,000 crore State Development Loan was taken for projects that KCR had planned to launch in the state to cater to the infrastructural needs.

Dasoju took a jibe at the TRS Chief and remarked, "Telangana is in a debt-trap of Rs 4,000 crore to this day. This clearly indicates the callousness and lopsided priorities of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao." Referring to the revenue that is collected in the form of taxes, the Congress spokesperson alleged, "CM is just a custodian to the public money, but instead CM KCR is behaving like the owner of public money and is spending without any accountability and transparency. The Congress Party demands, why is that debt of 4,000 crores of rupees levied on the people of Telangana."

