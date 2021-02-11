Congress Lambasts Telangana CM KCR For Comparing Protestors To Dogs, Demands Apology

Congress leader Uttar Kumar Reddy on Thursday criticized Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for comparing protestors to dogs in a public meeting. He said that K Chandrashekar Rao had cheated the people of the state and demanded an apology from him. Reddy also alleged that the Telangana CM do not let anyone criticize him and threatened people who had visited him to seek help.

In his statement to the media, Kumar said, "There were some tribal women who had come to the meeting to express grievances about podu (agricultural) lands and wanted to submit a memorandum. In what must be a new low in Indian democracy, the elected Chief Minister called them dogs in a public meeting and asked the police to remove them." Reddy condemned Rao's act and claimed that the elected Chief Minister has stated that he would crush all those who criticize him.

Congress seeks apology from Rao

Kumar asked about the 12 pc reservation and three acres of agricultural land that was promised by the Chief Minister. He said, "The Chief Minister even directly threatened the women saying 'if you don't leave, something will happen to you'. He promised them a 12 pc reservation and three acres of agricultural land but did not fulfill it and has cheated them. On top of that, he calls them dogs when he comes to meet them. We severely condemn this."

Reddy opined that the TRS leader threatened the women saying 'if you don't leave, something will happen to you'. Instead of helping the poor farmers and making reforms for their welfare Rao called the dog in public, said, Reddy. Apart from Kumar Reddy, other Congress leaders also demanded an apology from the senior leader. The comment caused an uproar as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee in charge Manickam Tagore slammed the TRS leader for his demeaning comment.

Telangana CM's comment causes uproar

While addressing the public gathering on Wednesday after laying the foundation stone of a government scheme in the Nagarjun Sagar area of the Nalgonda district, Rao told the protestors that no one will be distracted by their stupid acts. After a group of people including women started to protest to highlight their agriculture issues, Chandrashekar lost cool and said, "Now that you have given the memo, leave from here. If you want to stay, please remain calm. No one will be distracted by your stupid acts, you will be beaten up unnecessarily. We have seen many people, amma, there are a lot of dogs like you. Leave from here." [Sic.]

(with ANI inputs)

