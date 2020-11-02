Telangana Congress Blames TRS For Using Flood-relief Funds For Election Campaigning

The Telangana Congress on Sunday moved the High Court accusing the ruling TRS government of misappropriating the flood relief funds to campaign for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. Seeking an enquiry into the detailed use of the flood relief funds, Congres leader Dasoju Sravan alleged that while the state was battling deluge, TRS leaders were distributing financial assistance to the poor via GHMC officials, using funds to campaign for the local body polls.

"The Telangana Government has released Rs 550 crores from Cheif Minister Relief Funds while the Central Government has just released Rs 220 crores to the lakhs of people affected due to the recent floods. Minister K Tarakarama Rao on the first day had distributed Rs 10,000 to the effected family's in the form of cheques. But from the second day itself, the TRS leaders started handing over cash to the people wearing their party scarfs, which are to be distributed by the GHMC officials or the government officials. The TRS party is campaigning for the upcoming GHMC elections with the public money," Sravan alleged.

Read: KTR Writes To EC Ahead Of Dubbaka Polls, Alleges 'BJP Planning To Incite Violence'

Read: Telangana: TRS Says 'BJP Is Fearing Defeat'; Accuses Party Of Creating Violence

Congress alleges TRS getting 'commissions'

The Congress leader also questioned why funds were being transferred to the poor through local leaders, alleging that the party was indulging in commissions by disbursing the funds in the form of cash instead of cheques. "We question on what grounds are funds being transferred into the hands of local TRS leaders? This never happened that the relief fund had been given to the party workers or party leaders for distribution in the form of cash. Even minute payments are done through direct bank transfer or by cheques. The leaders distributing the cash are indulging in commissions. This is a brace white-collared crime happening in the state," he added.

In the PIL, the Congress leader has sought a notice from the High Court to the State Election Commission, requesting the postponement of the electoral roll finalization until the flood relief funds were distributed to every affected family in Telangana.

Read: Telangana Facing Alarming Floods, Congress Pins Blame On TRS And Lake-encroachment

Read: Telangana: Major Ruckus Created As Police Recovers Rs 18.67L From BJP Candidate's Relative

(With Agency Inputs)