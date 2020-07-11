'Not A Child's Play': Telangana BJP Scoffs At Rahul Gandhi For Constant Criticism

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for constant criticism over PM Modi's Ladakh visit, BJP Telangana Spokesperson NV Subhash on Saturday said that the Congress leader should stop mud-slinging against the Centre over the Line of Actual (LAC) stand-off matter. He further called Gandhi's demand for constituting a fact-finding mission as "ridiculous". Congress has been continuously attacking the Centre asking whether the Chinese have occupied any Indian territory. On Friday, Rahul Gandhi asked the Modi government to allow an independent fact-finding mission to "identify incursion, intrusion, and encroachment" by China in Ladakh.

Speaking to ANI, Subhash said that Rahul Gandhi must know that no government will reveal its internal strategies during tough situations with neighbouring nations to appease the Opposition leaders. He added that it is not a child's play to deal with as China agreed for disengagement of its forces from LAC and world nations are hailing the bold steps taken by Modi-led Government to thwart the attempts of China.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi must stop mud-slinging at the Centre over the LAC stand-off matter and it is ridiculous to demand a fact-finding mission when the tempers are running high between the two nations. I am surprised at Rahul Gandhi's series of demands since the China face-off and compared it to the remarks made by a perverted politician," said Subhash.

"It is not a child's play to deal with as China agreed for disengagement of its forces from LAC and world nations are hailing the bold steps taken by Modi-led Government to thwart the attempts of China. Instead of elevating his dignity, Rahul Gandhi is losing public sympathy by making a series of remarks against the Centre. Also, Rahul Gandhi is getting jittery as most of the nation heads and the whole world is supporting the Modi Government against China," added Subhash.

Congress' repeated attacks

Congress has been continuously attacking the Centre asking whether the Chinese have occupied any Indian territory. Rahul Gandhi even went on to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "surrendered" to Chinese aggression, making a series of attacks along these lines and accusing the Prime Minister of lying to the people of India. Even as questions have been raised on Congress for signing a suspicious MoU with the Chinese Communist Party and receiving funding from Chinese Embassy in the past, Congress has raised allegations of BJP-RSS having connections with Chinese Communist Party.

Last week, after Modi's visit to Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi had warned the Central government about continuous Chinese intrusion in Ladakh. Maintaining that 'Patriotic Ladakhis are screaming a warning', Gandhi asked the Centre to listen to their continuous voices against PLA intrusion on Indian land.

(With ANI Inputs)