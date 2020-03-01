Three More Bodies Recovered From Two Canals As Death Toll Rises In Delhi Riots

The Delhi Police officials on Sunday recovered three more bodies from two different places at the national capital. According to the police officials, one body was recovered from a canal in Gokulpuri and the other two from the Bhagirathi Vihar canal.

The bodies have been sent to the GTB Hospital for post-mortem. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Brinda Karat takes stock of the affected areas

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat also visited the riot-hit northeast Delhi on Sunday and took the stock of the situation. While interacting with the media, the CPI (M) leader stated that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government should form a help desk in the affected areas to help people file their claims. "It is good that the Delhi government is releasing all the advertisements, but along with ads, the Delhi state government should set up help desks in affected areas so the people who cannot get out of the house can easily file for claims," she said.

Talking about a victim of the riots, the CPI(M) leader said, "When we visited the affected areas today. A lot of people have been injured. We also came across a patient who was dragged from a street on the night of February 28, taken to an unknown location and beaten up brutally by a few people. His condition has worsened. So, we have readmitted him to GTB Hospital and we have been told that he has brain injuries."

Delhi violence

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on Sunday after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 43 and injuring over 200. Delhi CM Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, while the police have filed 167 FIRs cases and have arrested or detained 885 people to date.

