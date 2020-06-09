'TMC Attemps To Cut Off Power Supply To Hinder Amit Shah's Rally': BJP MP Writes To Guv

As politics over BJP’s virtual rally escalates in TMC’s West Bengal, with both parties levelling allegations at each other, BJP MP Saumitra Khan has now alleged that the ruling party attempted to cut off electricity supply in districts to obstruct the rally called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a letter to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, the BJP leader stated that TMC has restrained the freedom of people to speak and express their opinion regarding the Opposition through deliberate measures. The digital rally was held by Amit Shah on various issued of the state at 11 am on Tuesday.

"However, it has come to our knowledge that the TMC has been adopting illiberal and unaccountable measures to cut off several cities and districts of Bengal from being a part of the rally by checking down the internet speed, electricity and other essentials," Khan added.

READ | From 'bomb Blasts' To 'we'll Make Sonar Bangla': 8 Fiery Amit Shah Attacks On CM Mamata

‘Physical attack on BJP MLAs’

The BJP leader further alleged that ahead of the rally, BJP MLAs Sabyasachi Dutta and Dulal Bar were brutally attacked at two different areas in front of the police by members of TMC for obscure reasons.

"This is not only incorrect and flawed in terms of political justice but is also ethically and morally out of order," Khan wrote. Thereby, Bharatiya Janata Yuba Morcha earnestly urges Dhankar to take immediate and precise actions for the two vital and significant issues mentioned above," the leader added.

READ | 'List Your Work, Don't List Bomb Blasts & Attacks On BJP': Amit Shah Dares Mamata Banerjee

BJP holds virtual rally

For the first time in the political history of West Bengal, a virtual jansabha was observed by any political party to address its supporters. After conducting virtual political rallies in Bihar and Odisha, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed multiple audiences through video conferencing in Bengal on Tuesday.

Amit Shah took the 'virtual sabha' to hit it out against Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal's Chief Minister. He attacked Banerjee on an array of issues ranging from CAA to corruption.

READ | Amit Shah Releases 9-point 'chargesheet' Against TMC's WB Govt; Flags Off 'Aar Noi Mamata'

READ | Mamata's Trinamool Attacks Amit Shah On Indo-China Border Row After Rahul Gandhi's Jibe

(With inputs from ANI)