TMC Is Now Terrorist Manufacturing Company: BJP's WB Vice-chief Slams Mamata's Party

Ahead of the much-anticipated West Bengal elections next year, the Trinamool Congress and the BJP have locked horns in recent months. On Monday, Raju Banerjee, West Bengal BJP's vice-chief hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led party. Banerjee stated that the Trinamool Congress has now turned into a 'Terrorist Manufacturing Company', in an apparent reference to the recent political violence in the state.

'Writing on walls of graveyards'

During his interaction with the media, Raju Banerjee slammed the TMC and asserted that their party meaning has now changed to 'Terrorist Manufacturing Company'. In addition, Banerjee also said that the youth in the state have a similar opinion. Further taking a jibe at the TMC workers, he stated that they too have a similar take as their writings on graveyard walls indicate that BJP will emerge victorious in 2021 polls.

TMC MLAs quit party ahead of polls

Meanwhile, several crucial leaders have quit Mamata Banerjee's TMC of late. TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari stepped down from the state cabinet and has hinted at resigning from the party. Adhikari's move came soon after Coochbehar Dakshin MLA Mihir Goswami quit the party joined the BJP. Even so, senior TMC leader and MP Saugata Roy said that Adhikari did not resign from the party yet and he is not flying to Delhi either.

"He (Suvendu) hasn't resigned from the Party or from the MLA post. I am sure that he is not going to Delhi. It is a lie that he will be meeting Mohan Bhagwat," Roy told news agency ANI. "If someone is upset with the party or has any grievances, we will definitely solve it. I will talk to Suvendu Ji, but he is certainly not going anywhere else and I can assure you this," he added.

'TMC's days are over': Dilip Ghosh

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has said that Trinamool Congress MLAs and ministers have lost faith in the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal. "Didi has failed in disaster management of the state and now is busy with the disaster management of the party. Now, such meetings will be more frequent as many have lined up to join BJP," Ghosh said, referring to an emergency meeting at the chief minister's residence after TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari's resignation.

He said party president JP Nadda is expected to arrive in the state on December 8 or 9.

"TMC's days are over. They have the police in their control, even then people are joining us, which means the party is now finished," Ghosh said.

(With PTI Inputs)

