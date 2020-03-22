With Coronavirus Cases Across India On Rise, TMC, NCP MPs Not To Attend Parliament

In wake of the increasing number of novel Coronavirus cases in India, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs have decided not to attend the ongoing budget session of Parliament till April 3. This comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed party lawmakers to be in their respective constituency and create awareness among people regarding the pandemic.

TMC accused the Centre of putting MPs life in danger

An email has also been sent to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the TMCs decision. While a hard copy of the letter is expected to be handed over to the Speaker's office by TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Monday morning. The Budget session is scheduled to conclude on April 3.

For the last few days, the TMC has been accusing the Centre of running the Parliament and putting the lives of all MPs and staff at risk even as three BJP MPs went into isolation as a precautionary measure after Dushyant Singh attended a party where singer Kanika Kapoor was also present, who later turned positive for Coronavirus.

Similarly, NCP chief Sharad Pawar took to Twitter on Sunday and requested all MPs of his party not to go back to Delhi. He urged them not to go back to Delhi. "Please stay where you are and assist Government agencies to help citizens to fight the Coronavirus pandemic."

Request all MPs of NCP - LS & RS not go back to Delhi, please stay where you are and assist Govt agencies help citizens to fight the #Coronavirus pandemic. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) March 22, 2020

The following is the press note detailing three key decisions that have been made regarding the Coronavirus outbreak by the central government that imposes key lockdowns.

These are the three major decisions entailed herein:

The 75 districts in India with confirmed Coronavirus cases have been placed under lockdown till March 31.

All passenger train services have been suspended till March 31. Only goods trains will ply.

Inter-state passenger transport will also be suspended till March 31, 2020

India on Sunday is witnessing an unprecedented shutdown following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janta Curfew'. The 'Janata Curfew' got underway at 7 am and will continue till 9 pm. The COVID-19 epidemic in India has claimed six lives till now and the number of infections has soared to 341.

