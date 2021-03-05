TMC To Put Up Mamata Banerjee's Posters Across Kolkata To Counter PM Modi's March 7 Rally

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega election rally in West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress has asked its party's ward coordinators to put up flags and posters with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's picture in every nook and corner of Kolkata.

Gearing up for the April 6 elections, the TMC on Thursday directed all Kolkata Councillors to place posters Banerjee's picture on them, along with the poll slogan 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chai' written below.

The party's senior leaders, including MP Abhishek Banerjee, state president Subrata Bakshi, senior minister and administrator of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim, met the ward coordinators, asking them to reach out to people and create awareness on the government's development work.

"During the meeting, the party leadership asked the coordinators to ensure that flags, festoons and posters of Mamata Banerjee with the poll slogan 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chai' (Bengal wants its daughter) are put up in every nook and corner of the city. "This has to be done to ensure that the prime minister, during his visit, doesn't miss out on the political message — the state stands with Mamata didi," a TMC leader said after the meeting.

The councillors' tenure ended last year but they continue in office as KMC elections were deferred in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The TMC leadership has asked all party members to work together and ensure the defeat of the BJP in the next assembly elections.

"During the meeting, our leaders asked us to work together and ensure that the BJP is defeated. We were told to iron out differences and reach out to people with the developmental work done by the state government in the last ten years," one of the coordinators said.

PM Modi to conduct a massive rally in Bengal

PM Modi is likely to address 20 rallies in poll-bound West Bengal, responding to the huge demand of local BJP leaders of these state. PM will cover 23 districts of West Bengal in these rallies. The BJP is also gearing up to reach up to the expectations of local BJP unit to meet the demand of rallies.

BJP functionaries including Kailash Vijayvargiya, national General Secretary, are looking into the preparations at Brigade Parade Ground, where PM Modi will address a public meeting on March 7 at Brigade Ground, Kolkata. This will be PM Modi's first rally in Bengal post the announcement of election dates by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2

