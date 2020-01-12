The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee: 'Instead Of Renaming, PM Could Have Announced Development Scheme'

Politics

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee called out PM Modi for just renaming the Kolkata Port Trust and not announcing any port development schemes which could generate jobs

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
TMC

Merely a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi renamed the Kolkata Port Trust to Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee port, Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee slammed PM Modi over his government's 'renaming spree.'

Explaining his point in a Tweet, Banerjee wrote that Bengal has no differences over the name but it makes very little relief or benefit to the lives of common people in the state.

READ | PM Modi renames Kolkata Port Trust after BJP leader Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee

Adding further Banerjee went on to state that it would have been a gift to the youth of West Bengal if Prime Minister Modi would have declared a Port development or waterways development initiative. The port development initiative would have created further jobs and investments, which would have been a benefit for the state. 

READ |  PM Modi Pays Tribute To Swami Vivekananda, Joins Morning Prayers At Belur Math

PM Modi Renames Kolkata Port Trust 

On its 150th anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday renamed the Kolkata Port Trust to Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee port. He also gave a cheque of Rs 500 crores to Kolkata Port Trust to ensure pension to the long-term employees and former employees of the Trust. Along with it, a postage stamp has also been made available to commemorate the 150th year of the Kolkata Port Trust, one of the oldest major ports of the country.

READ | PM Modi Urges Youth To Be Torch-bearers Of Change On Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary

READ | PM Modi Addresses Youth From Belur Math, Appeals Them To Not Get Misguided Over CAA

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SUNNY DEOL "MISSING" POSTERS
AMIT SHAH LAUNCHES ATTACK AT OPPN
PROFESSORS SLAM LEFT POLITICS
SANJAY SINGH ALLEGES SCAM IN DDA
GOPICHAND ON SAINA NEHWAL-PADUKONE
DHONI ON HIS RUN OUT IN THE WC