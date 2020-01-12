TMC's Abhishek Banerjee: 'Instead Of Renaming, PM Could Have Announced Development Scheme'

Merely a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi renamed the Kolkata Port Trust to Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee port, Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee slammed PM Modi over his government's 'renaming spree.'

Explaining his point in a Tweet, Banerjee wrote that Bengal has no differences over the name but it makes very little relief or benefit to the lives of common people in the state.

Bengal has no differences with PM Modi renaming the Kolkata Port after one of the Stalwart legends of Bengal as a part of his Govt’s renaming spree.

Sadly, the name change brings very little relief or benefit to the lives of common people in #Bengal. (1/2) — Citizen Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) January 12, 2020

Adding further Banerjee went on to state that it would have been a gift to the youth of West Bengal if Prime Minister Modi would have declared a Port development or waterways development initiative. The port development initiative would have created further jobs and investments, which would have been a benefit for the state.

If the Hon’ble PM could have announced any Port Development and/or Waterways Development initiatives which created further jobs & investments, it would have been the perfect gift to the youth of Bengal on Swami Vivekananda's birthday which we celebrate as National Youth Day (2/2) — Citizen Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) January 12, 2020

PM Modi Renames Kolkata Port Trust

On its 150th anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday renamed the Kolkata Port Trust to Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee port. He also gave a cheque of Rs 500 crores to Kolkata Port Trust to ensure pension to the long-term employees and former employees of the Trust. Along with it, a postage stamp has also been made available to commemorate the 150th year of the Kolkata Port Trust, one of the oldest major ports of the country.

पश्चिम बंगाल की, देश की इसी भावना को नमन करते हुए मैं कोलकाता पोर्ट ट्रस्ट का नाम, भारत के औद्योगीकरण के प्रणेता, बंगाल के विकास का सपना लेकर जीने वाले और एक देश, एक विधान के लिए बलिदान देने वाले डॉक्टर श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी के नाम पर करने की घोषणा करता हूं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 12, 2020

