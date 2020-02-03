Maha CM Uddhav Slams BJP Over "morality", Takes A Jibe At Nitish Kumar, Ramvilas Paswan

Speaking to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana in an exclusive interview on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray questioned BJP's morality, taking a dig at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan. Uddhav's Shiv Sena broke the alliance with the BJP after the Maharashtra assembly polls in October last year. Though Nitish's JDU and Paswan's LJP are currently a part of NDA, there are reports suggesting at an internal tussle between JDU and BJP in Bihar, and LJP has been defensive about CAA after nationwide protests, even after supporting it in the Parliament.

Uddhav Thackeray said: "Who will teach us morality? What morality are they talking about? Modi ji goes and campaigns for those who have spoken against him. Then what morality? Ramvilas Paswan had said things about him, Nitish Kumar had several things against him. They are fighting within the alliance in Bihar, but for power, they have continued the alliance. Therefore, they should not teach what is morality. I don't think the country or any state needs ti learn morality from them."

Sena will not compromise with ideology

He also made it clear that the Sena had not compromised on its core ideology of Hindutva. At the same time, he justified the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance with NCP and Congress. While admitting that Congress had a different ideology, he stated that all parties in the country had the best interests of their respective states and the country at heart. Taking a dig at BJP’s alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, Thackeray opined that his party had not compromised in this manner.

