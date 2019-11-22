Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray Faces Big Challenge, CM Chair May Not Go To Family

The tables have turned after the declaration of Assembly election results on October 24 in Maharashtra. After breaking of 'MahaYuti' alliance, the Maharashtra government might be formed by 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (likely name of Sena-NCP-Congress alliance). The face chief minister too changed from Aaditya Thackeray to Uddhav Thackeray. Now sources claim that Uddhav Thackeray is not keen to be the chief minister. However, this might pose a big challenge for Uddhav Thackeray as the chief ministership may not go to a family member.

Alternatively, the names that have surfaced as the potential CMs of Maharashtra include, Arvind Sawant and Subhash Desai, claim sources. Furthermore, it is going to a challenge for Uddhav Thackeray to get approvals from senior Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Sanjay Raut for either Subhash Desai or Arvind Sawant. On the other hand, sources also claimed that Congress and NCP are still urging Uddhav Thackeray to take up the position of CM in Maharashtra.

Uddhav & Aaditya Thackeray meet Sharad Pawar at his residence

In a late night development, the chief of Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray along with the new legislator from Worli constituency, Aaditya Thackeray met the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar at his residence on November 22 post-midnight. Sena leader Sanjay Raut was also present along with Uddhav and Aaditya. Media reports claim that NCP leader Ajit Pawar was also present at the meeting.

Congress Legislative Party meeting

Amidst the ongoing talks for the government formation in Maharashtra, the Congress party, as per sources has sent out a summon to all its MLAs for a legislative party meeting at 4 pm on November 22. The meeting will be conducted by the select group leaders and all MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting in Mumbai. This comes after a marathon of meetings between the parties to decide upon the alliance and a common minimum program.

The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'

As per sources, Sena suggested naming Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance 'Maha Shiv Aghadi'. However, it is likely to be called 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' in lines of the Maha Aghadi (NCP-Congress) alliance, said sources. Sources also report that the final announcement, regarding the alliance and the terms, will be made by the leaders on November 22.

