NCP Takes A Jibe At BJP Chief Amit Shah, Says 'Chanakya Defeated By Sharad Pawar'

Hitting out at BJP president Amit Shah's political abilities, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Friday, stated that NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar had defeated Indian polity's Chanakya. he added that Maharashtra did not bow to Delhi's power, hinting to the Shiv Sena's stubbornness to not bend to BJP. The final announcement of the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena's alliance is to be done on Friday.

Nawab Malik targets Amit Shah

Current scenario in Maharashtra:

Sources report that while the Shiv Sena has been awarded a full-time CM post and several cabinet berths, NCP-Congress has insisted that the Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray be made CM. While NCP and Congress have kept a deputy CM each for itself along with several cabinet berths, sources reveal that Uddhav Thackeray is not keen on becoming CM and is likely to nominate Arvind Sawant or Subhash Desai for the post. While the Common Minimum programme has been finalised by the three parties'respective committees, a final announcement of the cabinet split and CM/deputy CM post is expected on Friday.

Hectic parleys

While Sonia Gandhi greenlighted the alliance on Wednesday, there has been a flurry of meetings held between NCP-Congress leaders, Congress Maharashtra - CWC and NCP-Shiv Sena to nail down the key details of the alliance. Sources further report that Congress had also turned down Shiv Sena's offer to name the alliance ' Maha Shiv Aghadi', choosing the name 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that all three parties along with the Independent MLAs supporting them (total - 170 MLAs) will stake claim to form the next Maharashtra government in the first week of December.

Current Maha Assembly numbers

The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

