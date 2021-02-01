Union Budget: Ramdas Athawale Counters Opposition's 'jumla' Charge With Poetic Jibe

On Monday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale hit back at the opposition parties which had accused the Centre of making false promises in the Union Budget 2021-22. Responding in his trademark style, Athawale asserted that this budget is in fact an attack on the opposition parties resorting to criticism without any basis. According to the RPI(A) chief, the budget catered to all sections of the society. Speaking to the media, he also rejected the notion that this year's Union Budget was meant to influence the poll-bound states of Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. He stressed that this budget would speed up the pace of development.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale remarked, "Some people are saying that this budget is a false promise, but I think that this budget is an attack on the opposition parties. This is not a "jumla" budget but one that is an attack on the people who are criticising without any reason. This budget does justice to all sections of the society. This budget is taking revenge from Congress and other opposition parties."

"All states will be benefited because of the budget. It is not the case that the money is going to be spent only in these 5 states. That's why this Budget is not an election manifesto. People who want to make such claims can do so. This budget has been presented for the development of states and the country. I feel that this budget will speed up the pace of development," he added.

#WATCH | Union Minister Ramdas Athawale says, "Kuchh log bol rahe hain ki ye Budget khaali jumla hai, lekin mera kehna hai ki ye Budget virodhi dalon par hamla hai". pic.twitter.com/WPQmOUIdct — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021

Features of Union Budget

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman presented the first digital Union Budget which laid emphasis on 6 pillars- health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and Research and Development and minimum government and maximum governance. To begin with, the outlay for the health sector was increased by 137% including the allocation of Rs.35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccine. There has been a 34.5% increase in the capital budget expenditure as compared to 2020-21.

Fixing the disinvestment target for 2021-22 at Rs.1.75 lakh crore, Sitharaman disclosed that every Public Sector Undertakings in all but 4 strategic sectors will be privatised. In 2021-22, the fiscal deficit is estimated to be 6.8% of the GDP with the aim to achieve a fiscal deficit level below 4.5% of the GDP by 2025-26. On the direct taxation front, relief has been provided to senior citizens above 75 years of age besides changes in mechanisms for reducing disputes and simplifying settlements. For instance, the National Faceless Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Centre will be established. Moreover, the Centre has opted for Customs Duty rationalization and introduced the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess on a small number of items to aid farmers.

