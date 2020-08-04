Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted To Hospital

On Tuesday, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to the Medanta Hospital. Pradhan is the second Union Minister to test positive for the novel Coronavirus in India. Earlier, Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital.

According to sources, Pradhan had been in isolation after someone from his staff tested positive for the virus.

Amit Shah, Yediyurappa test COVID positive

This comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for Coronavirus. Amit Shah took to Twitter to confirm that he had tested positive for the virus and was admitted to the hospital on the advice of his doctors. Shah has also urged people who came in contact with him to isolate themselves. Sources report that Shah has been admitted to Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital.

Shortly after, news of Karanataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa testing positive also emerged. The 77-year-old Chief Minister took to Twitter to confirm the news. Announcing that he is fine and being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of his doctors, Yediyurappa urged everyone who have been in contact with him to self-quarantine.

