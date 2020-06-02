Haryana CM, Congress' Surjewala Engage In War Of Words, Call Each Other 'Pappu-Gappu'

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Congress leader and former MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday engaged in a war of words. Addressing a press conference in Kaithal on 'Unlock 1', CM Khattar slammed Surjewala and called him 'Pappu' saying he has no experience of politics.

'What can I say about this type of person...'

"A man, who does not have experience of politics and attends Assembly only for 7 days in five years, what can I say about this type of person ... One is Pappu of the nation and the other is of the State," said Khattar in response to a question, also clearly referencing Rahul Gandhi.

In a counter-attack on Khattar, Surjewala called him 'Gappu' and said that he had more experience than Haryana's Chief Minister. "Gappu Khattar Sahab, please, tell why BJP and Haryana government are not able to provide security to a Backward Class women IAS officer, who has repeatedly been tortured, tormented and attacked to the extent that she resigns from IAS, citing 'personal safety.' Will Khattar Sahab do anything beyond gossips," asked Surjewala.

"Khattar Ji has fought only two elections in his lifetime. I have fought eight elections out of which four I have won. Khattar Ji is senior to me in age and designation and I respect him for that but in politics, I am senior to him. Khattar is a naive player and an inexperienced Chief Minister," added the Congress leader.

A Backward Class women IAS officer is repeatedly tortured, tormented & attacked to the extent that she resigns from IAS citing ‘personal safety’



CM khattar remains ‘mum’.



Now, a murderous assault on her and her sister with ‘iron rods’.



CM Khattar is still ‘mum’.



Our Statement https://t.co/94THWgfer4 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting with some of his senior ministers and officials on late Sunday evening and took a call on the Centre's fresh lockdown guidelines, termed as 'Unlock 1.0'. "It was decided in the meeting that there will be no restriction on the interstate and interdistrict movements of people and goods," a state government statement had said after the three-hour meeting.'

Haryana on Monday reported 265 new COVID-19 cases and one new death in a span of 24 hours---the largest increase in coronavirus cases the state has seen so far, officials said. With 129 new COVID-19 infections, Gurugram alone accounted for half of Monday’s reported cases. Monday’s development took Haryana’s total coronavirus infection tally to 2,356. The state has 1,280 active cases and has so far officially recorded 21 deaths.

(With agency inputs)