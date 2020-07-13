UP Assembly Speaker Rejects Cong Pleas To Disqualify Rebel MLAs Aditi Singh & Rakesh Singh

On Monday, UP Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit dismissed Congress' petitions to disqualify rebel MLAs Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh. In the 2017 Assembly polls, Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh were elected on a Congress ticket from the Rae Bareli and Harchandpur constituency respectively. As per a UP Assembly spokesperson, the pleas filed by Congress leader Aradhana Misra were rejected for the lack of evidence.

Misra has also filed separate applications in the Allahabad High Court with a direction to serve notices to the rebel MLAs using email and WhatsApp. Aditi Singh had failed to respond to the showcause notice issued for violating the Congress whip by attending the special session of the state Assembly on October 2, 2019. On the other hand, Rakesh Singh has been accused of working against Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli during the 2019 Lok Sabha campaign.

Lucknow: Legislative Assembly Speaker dismisses due to lack of evidence the petition filed against Congress MLAs Aditi Singh & Rakesh Singh, seeking their disqualification over charges of anti-party activities. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 13, 2020

Read: Congress Suspends Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh As General Secretary Of Party's Women Wing

Aditi Singh denies quitting Congress

In June, Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh stirred a controversy after slamming Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra's decision to provide 1000 buses for ferrying the migrant workers. Instead, she lauded UP CM Yogi Adityanath's efforts especially to bring back the students stranded in Kota. After being suspended from the post of Mahila Congress General Secretary, she allegedly quit the party's WhatsApp groups.

This was perceived as an indication that she could leave the Congress party. However, speaking after the Speaker's verdict, Singh denied that she was against Congress. The rebel MLA stated that she had always taken positions according to her conscience.

Aditi Singh remarked, "My only mistake was that I went to the state Assembly on October 2 to put forth the grievances of my constituents. They (Congress) punished me for the work which I have been elected to do. Today, the Assembly Speaker has given his final decision. Every MLA has the right to express oneself in the state Assembly."

She added, "Where have I said this (that I am leaving Congress)? I have always tried to do what I felt is right whether it is speaking on Article 370 or going to the state Assembly. I have always tried to do what my conscience has told me."

Read: HC Notice To UP Assembly Speaker Over Pending Applications On Disqualification Of Cong MLAs

Read: BJP Rushes Top Leaders To Jaipur After Congress CLP Meet; Pilot Gears For Rajasthan Fight