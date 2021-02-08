Uttarakhand Disaster: CPI MP Binoy Viswam Gives Suspension Notice In RS Over Chamoli Flood

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam submitted his suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over the flash floods that wreaked havoc in Uttrakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday.

In his suspension notice addressed to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Binoy Viswam said the natural disaster that occurred in Chamoli is another in a series of tragedies that finds its root cause in the large scale environmental degradation taking place across the country.

He called on the Centre and state governments to improve relief mechanisms and enhance preventive measures that can reduce the loss to life and livelihood due to such calamities. He requested the RS chairman to suspend the business of the house and take up the issue urgently.

Uttarakhand disaster

A glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and massive flash flooding along the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday morning. The Rishiganga Power Project was damaged in the flash floods. A deluge in the Alaknanda river system washed away hydroelectric stations, trapping more than 100 labourers, who are feared dead.

The rescue operation to save the people trapped in a tunnel is underway and efforts are on to clear the tunnel with the help of the JCB machine, Chamoli Police said. A total of 15 people have been rescued and 14 bodies have been recovered from nearby locations so far, police added.

Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam or the Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off following the avalanche, said the Indian Air Force's (IAF) initial report as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of affected areas.

CM Rawat, PM Modi announce ex-gratia

Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat informed that 176 labourers had gone for their duty in mainly 2 tunnels in the affected regions. Out of those, 30-35 labourers working in the Rishiganga project are said to be trapped inside while 16 workers trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan in Chamoli have been rescued by the ITBP jawans. In all, over 100 people are said to be missing.

The CM has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased while the PMO has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin. Reportedly, 8 lives have been claimed in the incident, as of now.

