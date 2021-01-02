Uttarakhand Minister Kaushik Accepts AAP's Sisodia's 'Keriwal Vs Rawat' Debate Challenge

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday wrote a letter to Uttarakhand Urban Development Minister Madan Mohan Kaushik and invited him for an open debate on 'Arvind Kejriwal model v/s Trivendra Rawat model' on January 4. Apart from this, Sisodia also invited the Uttarakhand Minister to have a discussion on Delhi's development on January 6.

READ | AAP Alleges 'BJP Goons Attacked Delhi Jal Board Office'; Police Detain 30 People

Uttarakhand Minister agrees to open debate

In response to the letter by Manish Sisodia, the Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister said that he is ready to debate with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi as well as Dehradun. While stating that Trivendra Rawat-led state government has over 200 schemes for the benefit of the people, Kaushik said that they are ready to debate openly. This statement by Madan Kaushik comes after Sisodia had said that the Trivendra Rawat government has not done any work for the people of Uttarakhand in the last 4 years.

READ | AAP-BJP Councillors Clash Over Misappropriation Of Funds; Shoes Hurled Inside MCD Office

Manish Sisodia: AAP to contest all 70 seats in Uttarakhand

Earlier on December 21, Sisodia announced that his party was ready to contest on all 70 seats in the next Assembly elections in Uttarakhand. Speaking further, Manish Sisodia said that he has observed that the people in Uttarakhand are unhappy with Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

While speaking to ANI, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said, "A lot of people from Uttarkhand used to visit us and say that the way AAP government worked in Delhi they should come to power in Uttarkhand too. The way AAP worked in Delhi for electricity, water, education, health, and employment, the same should be done there."

READ | Manish Sisodia's Convoy Stopped In Lucknow; DyCM Compares Yogi & Kejriwal's Model

Sisodia said that given the people of the state want AAP to come to power in Uttarakhand, CM Arvind Kejriwal has decided to field party candidates on all 70 seats. Stating that he has been to the state twice, Delhi's Deputy CM said that a number of senior people are joining Aam Aadmi Party. Claiming that the people in the state are unhappy with CM Rawat, the AAP leader said that in the last 4 years, the state government did nothing. "They are even calling him zero work Chief Minister," he added.

The next Uttarakhand assembly polls are due in 2022. BJP and Congress are the two main political parties in the state. Out of the total 70 Assembly seats, the BJP, which is currently in power, has 56 seats and Congress 11.

READ | 'AAP Will Contest all 70 Seats In Upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly Polls': Manish Sisodia