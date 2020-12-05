WB CM Mamata Tells Miffed TMC Leaders To Leave; BJP Chief Nadda Says 'she's Panicking'

In a stern statement to the miffed leaders of the Trinamool Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that those leaders in touch with the opposition are free to quit the ruling party in the state. Warning them against the "anti-party activities", Banerjee said such activity will not be tolerated. This comes after TMC said that they won't speak to miffed Suvendu Adhikari anymore.



Sending a strong message to a section of the party leaders who have been vocal against the leadership and the government, Banerjee said during the video conference with the TMC leaders that those speaking against the party are responsible for "weakening TMC from inside".

Meanwhile, emboldened by the victory in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls, BJP chief JP Nadda issued a warning to Mamata Banerjee and said that people of West Bengal has invited the saffron party to form the next government in the state. He also said that Mamata is infuriated due to the success of BJP in elections. The BJP chief claimed that Mamata is bound to give controversial statements in the coming days because she is panicking.

In a big jolt to Mamata Banerjee and her party Trinamool Congress on Friday, Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari had resigned from the cabinet post and sources had said that he may resign from the party soon. A day earlier Adhikari had also resigned as Hooghly River Bridge Commission chairman.

Later, TMC MP Saugata Roy on Tuesday said that Adhikari is not joining BJP and the problem with him has been solved. The TMC leader stated that he, along with poll strategist Prashant Kishor, TMC leader Sudip Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, had a fruitful discussion with Adhikari. He added that the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and all problems have been sorted and that TMC is united. However, just a day after Suvendu said that it is difficult for him to work with the party. The party then said that they will not talk to Adhikari anymore.

Adhikari - who holds influence in about 35 assembly constituencies in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and Birbhum districts has been creating rumours for the past few months by holding rallies not under Trinamool flag or its supremo - Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's posters, and has skipped cabinet meetings. While Suvendu himself is very influential, his father Sisir Adhikari and younger brother Dibyendu Adhikari are TMC MPs from Tamluk and Kanthi Lok Sabha constituencies respectively. Moreover, Dakshin Coochbehar Mihir Goswami quit the party and joined the BJP, while legislator Silbhadra Dutta said that TMC leadership should have been more pro-active in redressing his grievances.

