'We Are Doing Our Work, No One Needs To Panic': Punjab CM Amarinder Singh On Coronavirus

Amidst the soaring number of Coronavirus cases in India which hit 93 on Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in a video message assured the people that the government was taking all necessary precautions in the state to prevent the outbreak from spreading. Taking to Twitter, the Punjab CM said, "We are doing our work, no one needs to worry. It is a scary disease but if you tackle it rightly, you and your entire family will be safe. Till now only one person has been tested positive in the state and that person is from Amritsar who had come recently from Italy."

'State has 2500 beds ready'

"We have 2500 beds ready for quarantine, masks, medicines we have everything ready. Our medical teams will be sent to districts, get tested. Schools, colleges, universities, cinema halls all are shit. You have to take some precautions. Wash your hands as many times as you can, do not go to large gatherings. If you feel something is wrong, call on 104, even if you have a small cold or cough, it's better to get tested," he added.

I assure everyone that there is no need to panic on account of #COVID19. We are proactively screening everyone coming from abroad & all necessary arrangements are in place. I urge all Punjabis to take due precautions. Together we shall successfully overcome this challenge. pic.twitter.com/TNrTWDzLMk — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 14, 2020

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen upto 93, with two deaths in the country. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories - visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

