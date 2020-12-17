West Bengal: CMO Advisor Diptangshu Chaudhury Tenders Resignation After Suvendu Adhikari

In another jolt to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool leader and Chairman of South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) Col. (R) Diptangshu Chaudhury on Thursday tendered his resignation from his post. Retd. Col Chaudhury also tendered his resignation as the Advisor of the CMO's Grievance & Monitoring Cell.

"I do hereby tender my resignation from my office as Chairman, South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) and also as Advisor, Monitoring Cell on Programme Implementation of Govt Welfare Services in Chief Minister's Office (Grievance & Monitoring Cell)," wrote Retd. Col Diptangshu. "I am also informing the same by email to his excellency Governor of West Bengal, being the constitutional head of the state," he added.

Series of resignations in TMC

Chaudhury's resignation follows a series of resignations from the TMC Supremo's Cabinet and the CMO's office. Last month, in a big jolt to Mamata Banerjee, TMC big-wig Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the cabinet post of the Transport Minister after quitting as the Chairman of the Hooghly River Bridge Commission. The disgruntled leader while quitting TMC said that it was 'difficult to work in the party'.

It is important to mention that Adhikari held high influence in about 35 assembly constituencies of West Bengal, and his resignation could prove to be a big setback for the TMC ahead of the 2021 state polls. Meanwhile, it is reported that the leader is all set to join BJP in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in West Midnapore.

Notably, after submitting his resignation, which has not been accepted by the Speaker, Adhikari had met miffed leaders Col Diptangshu Chaudhury, TMC president of Paschim Burdwan unit Jitendra Tiwari, and councillor of Guskara municipality Nityananda Chattopadhyay. While Chaudhary has already tendered his resignation, it will be interesting to see if the other two follow suit.

