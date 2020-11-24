'What Was Hurry To Pass Ordinance?': CPI's D Raja To Kerala Govt Amid U-turn On Police Law

The CPI(M)-led Left Front government in Kerala on Monday decided to put on hold a controversial amendment to the Police Act as the law triggered a political storm across the country, with many describing the measure as an assault on freedom of expression and media. Reacting to it, Communist Party of India's General Secretary D Raja on Tuesday said that it should be reexamined and cannot go through like this "in such a hurry."

'What is the hurry in passing such ordinance?'

"There were and there are objections, apprehensions and widespread criticisms on this ordinance brought by the LDF government in Kerala. We have spoken to our respective parties, the Chief Minister came out with an explanation. Today, it has been decided that the LDF government will reexamine the whole thing. It should be reexamined and cannot go through like this. Moreover, we have a principal position that the government cannot resort to ordinance route on such matters because what is the hurry in passing such ordinance? Now I understand that it has been put on hold," D Raja said.

Speaking to ANI, The CPI leader also slammed the BJP which is mulling to pass 'Love Jihad' law in several states. "Love Jihad is a desperate attempt by the BJP and the Sangh Parivaar to polarise and communalise people for the forthcoming elections. They should define Love Jihad. Love is Love. Nobody should interfere in the relation between a man and a woman. They should define Love Jihad," Raja said.

Left Govt puts on hold controversial Police Act amendment

On Monday, shortly after CPI-M General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury announced in New Delhi that the amendment providing for up to five years jail term to those making defamatory social media posts would be reconsidered, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said his government was not "intending" to implement it now.

Further action would be taken after detailed discussions in the assembly and hearing views from various quarters, he said, with the announcement coming amid widespread criticism of the amendment and protests by Congress and BJP state unit chief K Surendran, as also RSP leaders, moving the Kerala High Court, challenging it.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday signed the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance envisaging addition of Section 118-A to prevent cyber attacks against women and children. The section stipulates either imprisonment for up to five years or a fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both to those who produce, publish or disseminate content through any means of communication with an intention to intimidate, insult or defame any person through social media.

