Why Hiding From CBI?: MP Minister Questions CM Mamata & Abhishek Banerjee Over Coal Probe

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her nephew Abhishek's wife Rujira Narula getting summoned by the CBI in connection with the multi-crore coal scam. He has also questioned Mamata's integrity alleging her relative's involvement in the scam. The 296-member Bengal Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in the month of April-May this year.

Mishra took to Twitter and tweeted in Hindi, "Mamata didi's relative's hands have turned black in the coal scam. If he is innocent then why he is hiding from CBI? If there is a problem facing CBI, then put your point through the media to prove your innocence. Democracy has many forums where one can put forward their point, not just one".

He also said that ahead of the polls everything is getting exposed as in reality Mamata used to put up a façade in front of the masses of Bengal.

"Now that everything is getting exposed, the masses will scare Banerjee for her involvement in the coal scam. With her Hawaii chappals, white saree, plain living and high thinking she used to put up a facade", Mishra said.

CBI interrogates Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira

In a massive development involving the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday questioned the wife of Chief Minister Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Rujira Narula, in connection with the high-profile coal smuggling scam. Arriving at the TMC MP's residence with a notice on Sunday, the Kolkata CBI officers had asked Banerjee's wife to join the probe. In response, she asked the CBI to probe her on Tuesday at their home. Just before the CBI was to interrogate Rujira, Mamata Banerjee turned up at their residence in a show of support.

In the run-up to the elections, the BJP has been alleging that the money from coal sales is whitewashed through shell companies and siphoned into the funds of the ruling party. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, who is also a Lok Sabha member and the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been named as the main beneficiary of the purported scam by the saffron party.

The BJP has been alleging that the Chief Minister is busy doing 'bhatija-kalyan' for her nephew, and referring to them as 'Pishi-Bhaipo' (aunt-nephew) in their political attacks.

