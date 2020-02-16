'Will Fight Their Agenda': CPI-M Slams RSS For Using Pro-CAA Campaign To Their Benefit

Slamming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), CPI-M Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Sunday accused the former of using the pro-CAA campaign to polarise. The RSS is the parent organization of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the student's body, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Speaking to media after the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) state committee meeting, Balakrishnan said that his party has decided to expose these two sections and to oppose their propaganda.

"The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is a party with extremist nature. They are trying to divide people on religious lines. Jamaat-e-Islami wants to create an Islamic nation. They are working on the ideology of India's liberation through Islam. When RSS shouts Jai Sri Ram, these Islamic fundamentalists shout 'Bolo Takbir...' CPI(M) as a party will expose both these groups and will fight their agendas, ' said Balakrishnan.

He assured that the party would strengthen anti-CAA protests, and, all like-minded people who oppose the act are welcome to join the party's organized protests.

Further acknowledging questions over Alan and Taha's arrest over their alleged involvement in Maoists activities and facing NIA probe, he said the party has suspended their membership. Alan Suhaib and Taha Fazal were nabbed from Kozhikode’s Pantirankav on Nov 1 and face charges under various sections of the UAPA.

On being asked about the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on missing rifles and live cartridges, Balakrishnan, who is a former home minister of Kerala, played down the findings.

"These cartridges went missing from 2013 to 2018. During that time, four DGPs changed. Regarding CAG findings there is a procedure to be followed and it has to be reported to the Public Accounts Committee. The 'missing' cartridges may be a clerical error on the paper and it happens from time to time," he added.

