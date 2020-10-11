Congress Woman Leader Thrashed By Party Cadre In UP's Deoria, NCW To Take Up Matter

A video is doing rounds on social media from Uttar Pradesh where a group of Congress workers are seen beating up a woman party leader for questioning the party candidate for the upcoming by-polls. According to the sources, the woman identified as Tara Yadav protested over the ticket given to Congress candidate Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Deoria.

'Will be taking cognizance'

Speaking to a media outlet, the woman claimed that the party gave the ticket to a wrong person who is "a rapist." She said that when she told AICC Secretary Sachin Naik that he has given the ticket to the wrong man and "this will spoil the image of the party in the society. Give it to someone with a good character", she was beaten up.

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday said that she will be taking cognizance of the issue." How all these sick minded people come in politics...??" she asked on Twitter.

How all these sick minded people come in politics..?? Will be taking cognizance. https://t.co/DOgoDb1fho — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) October 11, 2020

Congress party on Friday announced candidates for by-polls to five assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Jharkhand. The five candidates from Uttar Pradesh are - Dr Kamlesh Singh from Naugawan Sadat, Sushil Chaudhri from Bulandshahr, Sneh Lata from Tundla, Kripa Shankar from Ghatampur and Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Deoria. Kumar Jaimangal will be the party candidate from Bermo in Jharkhand.

READ | Payal Ghosh meets NCW Chief Rekha Sharma after lawyer seeks narco test on Anurag Kashyap

READ | Payal Ghosh fears 'these mafia gang will kill me'; pens message to PM & NCW's Rekha Sharma

The Election Commission announced by-polls for one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, and 56 Assembly constituencies spread across Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. Votes will be counted on November 10.

READ | Richa Chadha seeks NCW's aid in defamation case against Payal Ghosh, Taapsee tells how

READ | Hathras: NCW issues notice for revealing victims identitiy; takes suo moto cognizance