Rajasthan Crisis: Women MLAs Holed Up At Jaisalmer Hotel Tie 'Rakhi' To CM Ashok Gehlot

With Ashok Gehlot's government still on the edge, Congress' women MLAs holed up in a Jaisalmer resort, tied 'Rakhi' to CM Ashok Gehlot on Monday, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. All Gehlot-supporting MLAs who were shifted to Jaisalmer have routinely shared photos of their activities - playing games, listening to bhajans, singing, attending cooking classes etc. CM Gehlot has called for an Assembly session on August 14 - most likely to prove his majority amid Sachin Pilot's rebellion.

Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Women MLAs tie 'Rakhi' to CM Ashok Gehlot at Jaisalmer

Women MLAs tie Rakhi to CM Gehlot

यहां जैसलमेर में रक्षाबंधन के पावन पर्व पर महिला विधायकों ने राखी बांधी। सभी को इस शुभ अवसर पर शुभकामनाएं दीं। pic.twitter.com/9b3KVplF7E — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 3, 2020

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 17,65,560 with over 2 crore samples tested

Gehlot softens his stance on Pilot

After terming Pilot as 'Nakara' and 'Nikamma', on Saturday, CM Ashok Gehlot said that he would be willing to forgive Pilot and the 18 rebel MLAs if the party's high command decides to the same, while talking to reporters in Jaisalmer. Previously, Gehlot had claimed Pilot was 'useless and ineffective' for the Congress party as all knew that he did no work. Stating that inspite of the fact that Pilot was made Rajasthan chief for 7 years, Deputy CM, Union Minister at a very young age, Gehlot claimed that Pilot was conspiring with BJP for the past 6 months. With the softened stance towards his former Deputy, sources state that Pilot is allegedly renegotiating his terms with Congress.

Gehlot's MLA croons sad song about heartbreak; hints at welcoming back Sachin Pilot

Congress shift MLAs to Jaisalmer

Ahead of Assembly session on August 14, Gehlot has moved MLAs supporting him to Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, alleging horse-trading attempts by BJP. Stressing that the Congress MLAs were being harassed mentally in Jaipur, he expressed hope that the pressure will be less in Jaisalmer. Meanwhile, his SOG will move the High Court to take the voice sample of Sanjay Jain - who is one of the three accused arrested in connection to the 'leaked tapes' of MLAs discussing a plot to topple the state government. The 8-member SOG team has filed an FIR naming BJP MP Gajendra Shekhawat, Pilot camp MLAs- Vishvendra Singh, Bhanwar Lal in the case and is still hunting for Pilot's MLAs in Haryana.

Ashok Gehlot hints at a truce, says 'Will forgive Sachin Pilot if High Command says so'

Rajasthan legal battle

Pilot and his 18 MLAs have challenged the disqualification notices issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in the Rajasthan High Court. The court has ordered to maintain status-quo staying any action against the 19 rebel MLAs till the next hearing. Meanwhile, Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Speaker CP Joshi have again moved the Supreme Court challenging the Rajasthan High Court's 'status quo' order regarding the disqualification notices issued to former Deputy CM Sachin pilot and 18 MLAs. The Congress which is split into two factions stands as such - Gehlot (104), Pilot (19) while BJP has 72 MLAs, with the support of RLP (3) and one Independent MLA in the house of 200 members.