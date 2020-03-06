Women Officials Welcomed With Flower & Letter By CM Uddhav At Maharashtra Secretariat

Women government officials were in for a surprise on Friday when they were welcomed with a flower and a letter written by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Maharashtra Secretariat, ahead of Women's Day. Officers from the Secretariat welcomed their women colleagues on Friday, the last working day ahead of the Women's Day, which will be celebrated on Sunday.

In the letter, Thackeray wished all female employees for Women's Day. "Your participation in the development of Maharashtra is very important. With your participation, we all together try to implement all the decision take for the people of Maharashtra," the CM stated.

International Women's Day will be celebrated worldwide on March 8. The day is a focal point in the movement for women's rights. The United Nations began celebrating the day in 1975.

CM's previous remark

On Thursday, while speaking in the Legislative Council, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that women handle senior positions even in the defence sector but there is nobody to defend women themselves. He made the remarks while speaking in the House during a discussion on the crime against women. "I have seen that women are working in senior posts in the defence sector as well. But I also noticed that there is no one to defend them. We should make efforts to ensure their safety," he said.

Reaction

Reacting to a Twitter user sharing a copy of the letter, Shiv Sena spokeswoman Priyanka Chaturvedi endorsed the initiative by simply tweeting – #respect.

(With ANI inputs) (Image credit: ANI)