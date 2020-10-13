Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt Slams 'traitor' Farooq Abdullah; Says 'anti-national Exposed'

Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt slammed Jammu & Kashmir NC leader Farooq Abdullah for attempting to seek help from China for the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A in the erstwhile state and said that the leader's 'anti-national' character had been exposed.

Farooq Abdullah's statement sparked outrage across the nation, inviting sharp reactions from political leaders and personalities. Taking to Twitter, Yogeshwar Dutt asked the people of India to imagine what 'traitors' would have done while in power as a minister and as CM of J&K.

Further, Yogeshwar also pointed out that it was the same Farooq Abdullah who had once questioned India for staking claim of PoK from Pakistan asking if the latter was 'wearing bangles' while India attempted to take the territory. Yogeshwar Dutt claimed that 'anti-nationals' would put India up for sale when their time arrives.

Yogeshwar Dutt slams Farooq Abdullah

'By singing praises of China, Farooq Abdullah's anti-national personality has now come out in the open. Think what such traitors must have done while being ministers and chief minister in the country' he said in one of his tweets, loosely translated from Hindi.

चीन का गुणगान करने से फारुक अब्दुल्ला का देश विरोधी व्यक्तित्व अब खुलकर सबके सामने आ गया है। सोचिये ऐसे गद्दारों ने देश में मंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री रहते क्या क्या कार्य किये होंगे। — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) October 12, 2020

इससे पहले इसने भारत के लिए कहा था कि PoK क्या तुम्हारे बाप का है, जो तुम PoK ले लोगे, क्या पाकिस्तान ने चूड़ियां पहनी हैं। ये लोग अपना समय आने पर देश का सौदा करने से भी पीछे नहीं हटेंगे। #ShameOnFarooqAbdullah — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) October 12, 2020

What Farooq Abdullah had said

In a recent interview, the 82-year-old parliamentarian had criticised PM Modi for hosting China's President in Chennai and had added that China has not accepted the nullification of Article 370. He had said that China had vowed to not stop till Article 370 was restored as it was an 'open issue'. He had expressed his hope that Kashmiris would get help from China's might and the articles - 370 & 35A are restored. Similarly, he had also urged Centre to initiate talks with Pakistan like China, as border skirmishes were killing citizens in Kashmir.

Lashing out at Abdullah, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Abdullah had tried to justify China's aggression along the Line of Actual Control and said that his remark is "seditious". "There are two aspects. He stated that since the Indian Parliament abrogated Article 370, it has disturbed China and that's why China is justified for the kind of aggression that it has taken on. In a way, Farooq Abdullah justifies China's expansionist mindset," he said.

NC's statement on Farooq Abdullah

"Our President articulated the people's anger over the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A by Parliament on August 5 last year as he has consistently done in recent months. He emphasised that no one in Jammu and Kashmir was willing to accept these changes," an NC spokesman said. “Dr Abdullah never said that together with China we will bring back Article 370 as Mr Patra claimed at a media briefing in which he also misquoted some previous statements of Dr Abdullah," the NC spokesman added.

