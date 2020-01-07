Yogeshwar Dutt Questions 'Free Kashmir' Poster's Presence At JNU Violence Protest

Indian Wrestler and BJP leader Yogeshwar Dutt on Tuesday, January 7, reacted to the 'Free Kashmir' placard that was spotted during a protest rally in Mumbai on Monday evening, January 6.

The wrestler took to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday and raised doubts over how the protests over JNU violence at Gateway of India suddenly turned into a call for 'Free Kashmir'? He also called out the 'Tukde Tukde Gang' in his tweet referring to the poster.

"Free Kashmir" poster being raised in a protest against JNU violence at Gateway of India in Mumbai. Now you people tell me, Why did the protest of Delhi JNU violence immediately turned into Free Kashmir?#TukdeTukdeGang pic.twitter.com/Ox7AkptW9H — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) January 7, 2020

'Free Kashmir' poster: BJP lodges a complaint

The Bhartiya Janata Party filed a complaint in Mumbai on January 7, following which the police have assured an investigation in the same. Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has sought help from the police and has questioned the permission for such a demonstration.

Furthermore, Somaiya lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. Somaiya asserted that the government had backed the demonstration and accused them of pleasing Sonia Gandhi and compromising for the appeasement of minority voters.

In an exclusive telephonic conversation with Republic TV, the BJP leader said, "The Minister himself participated. It is not without permission that the anti-India slogan was shouted."

"What does Thackeray government want to do? Just to please Sonia Gandhi and for the appeasement of minority voters, how much do they want to compromise?" Somaiya said.

Adding further he said, "now illegal demonstration followed minister participating and demand for Kashmir Azaadi; What's going on. Mumbai Joint Commissioner has assured me that they will go for inquiry and take appropriate actions."

'Free Kashmir' posters seen in Mumbai protest

Protests against the JNU violence which have been witnessed in Mumbai since Sunday night took a bizarre turn when 'Free Kashmir' posters were witnessed on Monday. Visuals from the Gateway of India where thousands have gathered a woman carrying a 'Free Kashmir' poster. Posters proclaiming 'Ban ABVP' and several Indian tricolour flags too were spotted at the site.

Mumbai: Poster reading, 'Free Kashmir' seen at Gateway of India, during protest against yesterday's violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/WrEi8DQwhP — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

