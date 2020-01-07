How Much Will Sena Comprimise To Appease Sonia?: BJP Questions 'Free Kashmir' Defence

National Spokesperson of BJP Sambit Patra on Tuesday hit out at Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for defending the 'Free Kashmir' poster that surface in the protest. The 'Free Kashmir’ placard at the protests in Mumbai against the JNU violence on Monday gave way to a range of reactions.

However, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut defended the posters said that it meant Kashmir wants to be free from restrictions on internet services, mobile services, and other such issues. This remark of the Sena leader did not go well with Sambit Patra, as he slammed the 'Sonia Sainikis' and asserted that they may soon turn up with their own version of 'Hindu Terrorism'.

Now Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut defends the "Free Kashmir" poster at Mumbai Protests.

Believe me friends these Sonia Sainikis in an attempt to show their allegiance to #TukdeTukdeGang may soon be heard badmouthing Sh Ram & may soon turn up with their own version of “Hindu Terrorism”! — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 7, 2020



Earlier, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for not taking any action thus far. Citing the placard, Fadnavis raised doubts about the real intent of the protests

Free Kashmir poster: BJP lodges complaint, demands probe

After a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard surfaced at the protests in Mumbai against the JNU violence on Monday, the Bhartiya Janata Party filed a complaint in Mumbai, and the police have assured an investigation in the same. Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has sought help from the police and has questioned the permission for such a demonstration.

Furthermore, Somaiya lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. Somaiya asserted that the government had backed the demonstration and accused them of pleasing Sonia Gandhi and compromising for the appeasement of minority voters.

In an exclusive telephonic conversation with Republic TV, the BJP leader said, "The Minister himself participated. It is not without permission that the anti-India slogan was shouted."

"What does Thackeray government want to do? Just to please Sonia Gandhi and for the appeasement of minority voters, how much do they want to compromise?" Somaiya said.

"Now illegal demonstration followed minister participating and demand for Kashmir Azaadi; What's going on. Mumbai joint commissioner has assured me that they will go for inquiry and take appropriate actions," Somaiya said.

