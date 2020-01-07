'What A Pity!': Fadnavis Not Buying Jayant Patil's 'Free Kashmir' Poster Defence

As furrow over the 'Free Kashmir' placard continues, Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday called out Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil for being a 'government advocate' to 'separatist tendencies.'

The former Maha CM took to his official Twitter handle and expressed 'pity' over Jayant Patil's tweet where the NCP leader had accused Fadnavis of confusing people.

What a pity!

Now separatist tendencies get a Government advocate.

Jayantrao, this vote bank politics is not expected from you.

Kashmir has already been freed from discrimination and ... (1/2) https://t.co/VRZURYMnZk — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 7, 2020

In another tweet, the BJP leader spoke about how certain curbs have always been there in Kashmir for decades. He also echoed BJP's 'Nation First' policy.

... certain curbs have been there since decades for security concerns.

Be it in the Govt or opposition, for us, the only principle is NATION FIRST!



(2/2) — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 7, 2020

Fadnavis hits out at Maha CM over 'Free Kashmir' poster

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on January 6 called out Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for not taking any action so far against the 'Free Kashmir' poster. While talking about the placard, Fadnavis questioned the real intent of the protests. He also questioned CM Thackeray on whether he would continue to tolerate such a separatist activity merely 2 km away from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis wrote, "Protest is for what exactly? Why slogans of “Free Kashmir”? How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai? ‘Free Kashmir’ slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO? Uddhav Ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose???"

'Free Kashmir' poster spotted in Mumbai

Protests against the JNU violence which have been witnessed in Mumbai since Sunday night took a bizarre turn when 'Free Kashmir' posters were witnessed on Monday. Visuals from the Gateway of India where thousands gathered, a woman was seen carrying a 'Free Kashmir' poster. Posters proclaiming 'Ban ABVP' and several Indian tricolour flags too were spotted at the site.

Mumbai: Poster reading, 'Free Kashmir' seen at Gateway of India, during protest against yesterday's violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/WrEi8DQwhP — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

