Yogi Adityanath Breaks Silence On Vikas Dubey Encounter: 'Gangsters Will Meet Their Fate'

Backing the police encounter against Gangster Vikas Dubey, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, on Friday broke his silence on the issue stating that it was the government's duty to make gangsters met their ultimate fate. He added that those shielding criminals must not hinder the govt's steps to curb crimes. Currently, a 3-member panel appointed by the Supreme Court is probing into Dubey's encounter by UP police.

Yogi breaks silence on Dubey encounter

"It is the government's duty to let gangsters meet their ultimate fate. Those who will misbehave with the women in state will meet their fate. Those who are shielding these criminals should not get irritated with our steps towards criminals," said Adityanath

He added, "There are people who are bringing the religion factor in everything. They always put their emotions out after sensing the other religion. They see religion in everything and hence people ousted them from power. They have lost their sense with the greed of power".

Vikas Dubey shot dead

On July 10, Dubey - accused of killing 8 policemen- was killed in an encounter, after his car turned turtle as he reached Kanpur along with the Uttar Pradesh STF. The police have maintained that the car swerved to avoid a herd of cattle on the road leading to an accident. The police claim that while Dubey attempted to escape in the ensuing confusion, the police tried to capture him alive but had to shoot him in self-defense. While four policemen were injured in the encounter, Dubey was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital.

Vikas Dubey arrested

The Kanpur gangster - charge-sheeted in 60 cases - ranging from murder to kidnapping and robbery- was arrested at Ujjain near the Mahkal Temple on July 10. In the 48 hours prior to that, Police in various states carried out a huge search operation and arrested several people in connection with the gangster. In the process, five of his aides - Amar Dubey, Atul Dubey, Kartikeya Mishra alias Prabhat, Praveen Dubey alias Bauua, and Prem Pandey have been also gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, while others are in custody. After his arrest, Dubey had confessed that he and his aides were informed that the police will raid his house and that he had several contacts in various police stations helping him in issues.

